The Latest: Trumps open clubhouse amid big bet on golf

The Latest: Trumps open clubhouse amid big bet on golf

Associated Press NEWS News 12 Jun 2018, 03:33 IST 7 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's new clubhouse and developments in his golf business (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Eric Trump has cut the ribbon on a new clubhouse at a New York City golf course and says his family's golf operations are doing "spectacularly."

But the Bronx course is among several Trump courses that available statistics show may be experiencing tough times. City data show revenue at the course fell 7 percent last year.

Greens fees also fell last year at Trump's Los Angeles course, and his two Scottish resorts and one in Ireland posted losses in 2016.

But it's difficult to determine how well Trump's golf business is faring because his company is private.

Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. arrived by helicopter for the ribbon-cutting, where they were joined by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

___

1:40 a.m.

The president's company is hoping a new clubhouse opening at a Trump golf resort in New York City will revive its fortunes, one of several of his courses posting disappointing numbers recently.

Donald Trump's two adult sons are cutting the ribbon on a clubhouse at the Trump Golf Links in the Bronx on Monday with hopes it will attract more visitors. Data from the city obtained in a freedom of information request by The Associated Press show revenue at the course fell 7 percent last year, echoing trouble at a few of Trump's other 17 courses for which figures have been made public.

Greens fees fell last year at Trump's Los Angeles course, and his two Scottish resorts and one in Ireland posted losses in 2016, the latest year available.