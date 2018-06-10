Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tyson Fury wins farcical comeback fight

Tyson Fury wins farcical comeback fight

Associated Press
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 06:09 IST
18
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tyson Fury clowned his way through his first fight in more than 2 1/2 years and still outclassed Sefer Seferi who retired after four farcical rounds in Manchester Arena on Saturday.

Fighting for the first time since claiming the world heavyweight title from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, Fury sporadically unloaded right hands as he showboated through the scheduled 10-round bout and received a warning from referee Phil Edwards.

The much heavier and taller Fury showed he could end the fight whenever he wished but the decision was taken out of his hands by Seferi's corner.

Seferi (23-2), a career cruiserweight, tried in vain to reach Fury's head with sluggish right uppercuts. His corner decided to spare the Albanian from further drawn-out punishment by withdrawing him at the end of the fourth round.

Fury (26-0, 19 KO) is next scheduled to fight on Aug. 18 in Belfast against an opponent yet to be named.

Promoter Frank Warren said they are still trying to work weight off Fury, and ring rust.

After ending Klitshcko's near-decade-long reign of the heavyweight division, Fury virtually disappeared from boxing by getting caught up in drink, drugs and depression. He received his boxing licence in January after accepting a backdated two-year doping ban.

Cannes: Bruce Willis to play famed Tyson trainer Cus D'Amato
RELATED STORY
The real bad boys of sports!
RELATED STORY
Punk set for UFC 225 in wake of fight of his life in court
RELATED STORY
10 worst displays of sportsmanship
RELATED STORY
The 5 greatest upsets in the history of sports
RELATED STORY
5 best gold wins for Indians at CWG 2018
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Inspired by Muhammad Ali, para...
RELATED STORY
10 sporting stars to have done jail time
RELATED STORY
Horn travels from Australia to defend title against Crawford
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Justify captures Triple Crown, wins Belmont
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us