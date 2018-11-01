×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

West Indies win toss, will bat vs India in 5th ODI

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    01 Nov 2018, 14:11 IST
AP Image

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — West Indies won the toss and decided to bat in the fifth and final one-day international against India on Thursday.

India leads the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first and fourth matches. The second ODI in Visakhapatnam was tied.

West Indies made two changes to its starting side, with off-spinner Ashley Nurse ruled out of the remainder of the tour because of a shoulder injury. Leg spinner Devendra Bishoo comes into the side in his place.

India fielded an unchanged side after winning the previous match at Mumbai. The home side is attempting to win its eighth consecutive ODI series on home soil.

___

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

Associated Press
NEWS
Top 5 cricket bat manufacturers in the world
RELATED STORY
Testing young athletes en masse in India
RELATED STORY
Target 81 - Medal projection for India at Asian Games 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Supermen in the world of cricket
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Can India break into the top five in...
RELATED STORY
5 best innings by Indian batsmen at the Eden Gardens
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka decides to field in 2nd ODI vs England
RELATED STORY
Wentz's 3 TD passes give Eagles win vs. Jags in London
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25: Record changes in Top 25 after 11 ranked losses
RELATED STORY
Giants trade Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us