World Sporting Events | Coronavirus Update 2020

Which Sports Are Still On in 2020?

With COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, many sporting bodies have heeded to government guidelines and imposed respective measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. With social distancing being an integral part in curbing the spread of the pandemic, nearly all major sporting events have been indefinitely postponed or canceled.

However, some sporting events are going on or have a scheduled return date. Now, what sport are on or set to resume? Well, let us look at some of the sporting events that are still on in the 2020 calendar.

Soccer

Some of the soccer leagues have resorted to terminating their season but many are pushing ahead to complete the remainder of the season under stringent health guidelines.

Premier League

Some of the soccer leagues that are still on in 2020 include:

Portuguese Primeira Liga - The Portuguese top-flight football league has been allowed by authorities to resume no earlier than May 30th. However, the top-flight league will only resume if the respective football clubs meet all the required health and safety standards.

- The Portuguese top-flight football league has been allowed by authorities to resume no earlier than May 30th. However, the top-flight league will only resume if the respective football clubs meet all the required health and safety standards. Bundesliga - The German top-flight football league is scheduled to return on May 15th, 2020, but will depend on whether it gets approval from the government. If it gets the nod, the league will likely play on closed doors to avoid further spread of the Coronavirus. The German Cup final, which was set for May 23rd, 2020, has been postponed indefinitely.

- The German top-flight football league is scheduled to return on May 15th, 2020, but will depend on whether it gets approval from the government. If it gets the nod, the league will likely play on closed doors to avoid further spread of the Coronavirus. The German Cup final, which was set for May 23rd, 2020, has been postponed indefinitely. English Premier League - The English Premier League, is closely followed by a big chunk of fans from around the globe. The EPL officials have earmarked June as a potential return date. However, the EPL officials are yet to decide whether the league will finish behind closed doors or on a neutral ground.

- The English Premier League, is closely followed by a big chunk of fans from around the globe. The EPL officials have earmarked June as a potential return date. However, the EPL officials are yet to decide whether the league will finish behind closed doors or on a neutral ground. Serie A - Serie A was one of the first European football leagues to halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Following an improving state in Italy, Serie A clubs have been allowed to resume individual training with team training scheduled for May 18th.

- Serie A was one of the first European football leagues to halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Following an improving state in Italy, Serie A clubs have been allowed to resume individual training with team training scheduled for May 18th. Spanish La Liga Santander- The La Liga officials recently met and agreed the La Liga Santander clubs will embark on professional football training between May 4, 2020, and May 11th, 2020. However, the decision will be affected based on the state of Corona pandemic and the guidance of the health docket.

Athletics

IAAF

There were a series of top athletic competitions set for 2020 that was halted by the Coronavirus pandemic. However, some of the planned athletics to go on in 2020 includes:

Boston Marathon- the 2020 Boston Marathon was initially scheduled to take place on April 20th, 2020. It has now been rescheduled to September 14th.

Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris- This marathon will take place on October 18th, 2020.

London Marathon- The major athletic competition was set to take place on April 26th. Now the London Marathon is officially rescheduled to October 4th, 2020.

The World Half-Marathon Championship- This athletic event has been rescheduled to October 17th, 2020, in Poland.

The Jerusalem Marathon will now take place on November 6th, 2020.

The Barcelona Marathon is scheduled to kick off on October 25th, 2020.

The Diamond League is scheduled for July 10th, 2020, and will take place in Monaco, France.

Cricket

England will entertain Australia on July 11 in the 1st ODI, Lord’s cricket tournament then 2nd ODI on 14th July followed by 3rd ODI on 16th July in Southampton, England.

Rugby

The Challenge Cup final of the Rugby league will take place on July 18 in Wembley, England.

The Rugby Union matches will take place on July 11 in Durban and July 18 in Dunedin. Countries participating include Japan, Scotland, New Zealand, England, Sydney, South Africa, Wales, Kobe, Wellington, and Ireland.

Boxing

Although several scheduled boxing events failed to transpire, the following are some of the boxing events set to still take place in 2020.

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce- this classic battle between the two heavyweights is now scheduled for July 11, 2020.

British Boxing- The British Boxing Board of Control earlier directed that all boxing events be canceled until the end of April.

Advertisement

Golf

Golf hasn’t been spared by the Coronavirus crisis. Several golf events have been rescheduled, and some of the golf events still on in 2020 include:

The U.S PGA Championship is set to take place between August 6-9 and August 27-30, 2020.

The Women Golf Major, including the Evian Championship, Evian Resort, and France golf, will take place between August 6-9, 2020.

Women’s British Open and Royal Troon will take place between August 20-24, 2020.

Roland –Garros French Open- This sporting event is scheduled to take place between September 20th and October 4th, 2020.

Wrapping Up

Although plenty of sporting events have been canceled or are poised for cancellation, several top sports leagues are optimistic about restarting. Most sporting events might be forced to do without an electric fan atmosphere as most of them will initially play behind closed doors. Also, these scheduled dates are subject to change and you should be checking in to get updated on the new dates.