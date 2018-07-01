Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Wonder Gadot beats heat to win $1 million Queen's Plate

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    01 Jul 2018, 03:54 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — Wonder Gadot won the 159th running of the $1 million Queen's Plate on Saturday at hot and muggy Woodbine Racetrack.

The 3-year-old filly beat Aheadbyacentury by five lengths, running 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.26 in the first jewel of Canada's Triple Crown.

John Velazquez rode the winner for owner Gary Barner and trainer Mark Casse.

Wonder Gadot is the second straight filly to win the event, following Holy Helena, and the fourth in eight years.

Cooler Mike was third in the 16-horse field.

The other Triple Crown races are the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on July 24 on Fort Erie Racetrack's dirt course and the $400,000 Breeder's Stakes turf race at Woodbine on Aug. 18.

