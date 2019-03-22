×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zagitova wins at worlds, Tursynbaeva lands 1st quad jump

Associated Press
NEWS
News
1   //    22 Mar 2019, 18:50 IST
AP Image

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Olympic champion Alina Zagitova won the free skate on Friday to capture her first title at the figure skating world championships.

Skating to "Carmen," the 16-year-old Russian built on her lead from the short program with a strong free skate that included a triple-lutz, triple-toeloop combination in the first half of her program. She added five more triple jumps to finish with 237.50 points.

Elizabet Tursynbaeva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the world championships when she opened her routine with a quad salchow. The 19-year-old Kazakh finished second with 224.76 points.

Two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia was third with 223.80 points.

In ice dance, defending champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France were first in the rhythm dance with 88.42 points. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were second with 83.94 points, followed by Russian teammates Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin in third with 83.10.

The men's free skate and the ice dance free dance are scheduled for Saturday, the final day of competition.

Associated Press
NEWS
Zagitova leads short program at figure skating worlds
RELATED STORY
Undergrad Chen set to face Hanyu at figure skating worlds
RELATED STORY
Chen wins short program, Zagitova stumbles at GP Finals
RELATED STORY
Japan's Kihira rallies for ladies' title at Four Continents
RELATED STORY
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu ready for worlds
RELATED STORY
Chen leads after short program at figure skating worlds
RELATED STORY
Samodurova beats Zagitova to European figure skating gold
RELATED STORY
Chen wins third straight national title with ease
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins super-G, Vonn crashes at worlds
RELATED STORY
Zagitova wobbles but leads European champs short program
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us