Asian Games 2023 Squash: India gets top seeds in mixed doubles and men's team event

The draw for the squash events of the Asian Games are out, and they spell good news for India.

Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu have been given the first seed for the mixed doubles event. In the Asiad, the mixed doubles category has 18 players split into four pools, with two pools of 4 and two pools of 5.

Pallikal and Sandhu are placed in Pool A alongside Japanese Sugimoto and Endo, eighth seeds Eum and Yoo, as well as Pakistan's Ali and Zamam.

Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Anahat Singha and Abhay Singh are placed in Pool D as the fourth seeds. They will be joined by fifth seeds Tong and Tang, Gul and Zaman of Pakistan, Dalida and Pelino from the Philippines, and the Thai pairing of Prasertratanakul and Arkarahirunya.

The Indian men's team has also claimed the top seed at the Asian Games. They are in Pool A alongside fourth seeds Pakistan, fifth seeds Kuwait, and Qatar, Singapore, and Nepal.

The Indian women's team is seeded third and placed in pool B. They will be joined by second seeds Malaysia, Macau, China, Nepal and Pakistan.

Saurav Ghoshal seeded second in men's singles at the Asian Games

Meanwhile, in the individual events of squash at the Asian Games, Saurav Ghoshal will be the second seed for the men's Singles.

The Indian will start in the bottom half of the draw, and after being awarded a bye in his first round, he will battle Kuwait’s Ammar Al-Tamimi for a spot in the quarterfinals. Ghoshal is likely to face Japan's 5/8 seed Ryunosuke Tsukue in the quarter-finals, followed by a battle against Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong in the semi-finals.

For the women's singles event, India will hinge its hopes on Tanvi Khanna and Joshna Chinappa. The players are seeded 5/8 and are placed in the top half of the draw. Both players will have their work cut out for them as they aim to reach the podium.

India has medaled in squash at both the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games, and fans will hope to see the team on the podium once again.