"90 @ edge for golden boy" - Fans react as Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Doha Diamond League, misses top spot by a whisker

Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Doha Diamond League with the best attempt of 88.366m. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took top honors, with his winning effort of 88.38m (in his third attempt) just two centimeters better than the Indian's.

Chopra trailed veteran Vadlejch all through the competition and did his best to make a comeback, but fell short in the end. The Haryana native's best throw came in his final attempt. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters finished third sport with a best throw of 86.62m

Following Chopra's performance, fans took to social media to praise his efforts, with one fan noting how close he came to breaking the elusive 90m mark.

"90 @ edge for golden boy," said one fan.

Another fan praised the 26-year-old, calling him the "golden man" and stating that he was inspirational.

He is our golden man my inspiration," said another fan.

"Many congratulations Neeraj you always perform the best and fly tricolors high," one fan posted.

"Well played champ Olympic waiting," opined another fan.

Fans took note of how Neeraj Chopra missed the top spot by the smallest of margins.

"What a competition between Vadlejch and Neeraj!! Jakub V 88.38m Neeraj Chopra 88.36m in the final attempt!! Neeraj Chopra settles in the 2nd place by 2 cms," read one post.

"Golden boy is back. finishes second this time with a best throw of 88.36m in his final attempt at the Doha Diamond League 2024. He missed first place by just 2cm," noted one fan.

"Roaring comeback from our boy ! What a start of the season, missed the 1st position for just 0.02m. Brilliant performance. Kudos Neeraj Chopra," said another fan.

"Doesn't seem to be going too well" - Fans react as Kishore Kumar Jena fails to impress alongside Neeraj Chopra

Kishore Kumar Jena in action at the 2022 Asian Games.

While Neeraj Chopra finished second, Kishore Kumar Jena failed to make an impact.

Jena, who was making his Diamond League debut, saw himself get eliminated after three rounds of throws as he failed to finish in the top eight. He began with a 75.72m effort before registering a foul in his second attempt. While his third attempt saw him improve to 76.31m, it was not enough as he could only finish ninth.

Fans took to social media to express their views on his performance, with one fan wondering if Jena was going to fly back to Australia for more training.

"Jena’s flying back to Australia for more training? Doesn’t seem to be going too well," asked one fan.

Another fan stated that Jena's performance was below par and wished for him to bounce back heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Below par outing for Kishore Jena in his debut Diamond League. Finished 9th with best throw of 76.31m. Hope he make a good comeback in Bhubaneswar before departing for Paris 2024. High Hopes from him," said another fan.

"Kishore Jena managed to throw 76.31 m only as the best attempt in his initial three attempts, finishing 9th at the Doha Diamond League. Not a favorable comeback outing for him after his Asian Games glory," said one fan.

"Not a good debut For AG Silver medalist Kishore Jena! He finished 9th with best throw of 76.31 which came in 3rd Attempt! Neeraj 86.24 in 3rd & currently 2nd behind Olympics Silver medalist Jakub!" read one post.

"Abhi bhi apne rhythm me nahi aa paye hai Kishore jena," another fan noted.

While most fans lamented Jena's performance, one fan looked at the silver lining instead.

"Still Season best performance by kishore jena," said one fan, defending the Jena's performance.