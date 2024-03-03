Brimming with confidence after Khelo India Games success, Arjun Singh Cheema targets Paris Olympics berth

Shooter Arjun Singh Cheema has upped his game and recently won the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi that took place at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

Wanting to keep raising the bar, the 22-year-old Cheema aspires to qualify for the Paris Olympics to be held later this year. Along with the likes of Varun Tomar and Sarabjot Singh, the young shooter is looking to represent India in the prestigious tournament.

At a time when it is easy to get anxious and restless, Cheema talked about the importance of staying calm under pressure.

“My goal for this year has been the Paris Olympics and this victory at the Khelo India University Games gives me confidence ahead of the selections. Now my focus is on making the qualifying mark,” Cheema said as per the press release.

“It was a good competition and got tight towards the end. There are a million thoughts that come into your mind, but it is about staying calm and steady,” he added.

Cheema, who was a part of the national team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, wishes to learn constantly and be consistent.

“The previous edition of KIUG was a very good experience for me, and there has been a lot of learning since then. Mentally I am more focused, determined and I have come to realise that the sport is not just result-oriented but one must also be consistent with the approach and there has to be constant learning,” Cheema stated.

"It is all about teamwork" - Shooter Arjun Singh Cheema

Cheema said that the support from his loved ones, his psychologist, and the government has helped him immensely.

“It is all about teamwork, it is not just me who is working hard, but also the support of my parents, friends, my sports psychologist, and the support from the government,” he added.

In the previous edition of the Khelo India Games, Cheema returned empty-handed after finishing fourth. This time around, he showed his class by ending on top of the podium with a total of 242.5 points.