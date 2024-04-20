"I hope she goes to Olympics without any politics in between" - Fans react as Vinesh Phogat cliches Olympic quota in Kyrgyzstan

Vinesh Phogat has clinched an Olympic quota for India in the 50kg freestyle, and fans couldn't be more excited for the wrestler. Phogat, alongside the rest of the Indian contingent, is currently in action at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Phogat got surgery for an ACL tear in her knee last year, and made her comeback at the national trials in March, winning the 50kg event and losing the 53 kg semi-finals.

The Indian has kept that momentum rolling on the international stage now, beating home-favorite Laura Ganikyzy at the Qualifiers. Phogat gave an absolutely dominant performance, winning the match 10-0 on technical superiority in merely 4 minutes and 18 seconds.

Reacting to this news on X (formerly Twitter), one fan said that they hope Vinesh Phogat isn't the victim of any internal politics and gets a fair chance to represent India at the Olympics after having won the country a quota.

“It's quota for India and I hope 🤞🤞 she goes to Olympics without any politics in between.”

Expand Tweet

Another fan pointed out that she has the chance to make history as India's first female wrestler to make it to two Games.

“No Indian woman wrestler has ever made two Olympic teams. Vinesh Phogat just earned her third Olympic quota. Massive moment for one the greats of Indian sport. But there's at least one person who won't be very happy with this.”

Expand Tweet

One X user said that they hope the Indian medals at the Games as part of her epic comeback:

“I hope she wins a medal at Paris some answer it will be.”

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions to Vinesh Phogat clinching an Olympic quota for India:

“17th Aug 2023 - ACL Surgery, 6 months of painful rehab, 11th Mar 2024 - Won 50 kgs Wrestling trials after a massive weight cut, 20th April 2024 - Wins the Olympic Quota. Qualifies for her 3rd Olympics. Been to hell & back last 2 years. Vinesh Phogat - 29 yrs. What an athlete!,” one fan wrote.

“She is Real Patriot🔥🔥 Join us in celebrating the unstoppable spirit of #VineshPhogat as she paves her way to Paris Olympics 2024! Let's rally behind her and cheer for our champion as she aims to make India proud once again!,” another added.

Vinesh Phogat to take on Aktenge Keunimjaeva in the finals

Up next at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers Vinesh Phogat will now take on Aktenge Keunimjaeva in the finals in a bid for the gold.

Phogat has so far had great form in Kyrgyzstan. In her opening round she demolished South Korea’s Cheon Miran 10-0 to advance to the next round. The quarter finals saw the Indian deliver yet another thrilling performance, beating Dit Samnang in just a minute, be securing a win by fall.

Alongside Phogat, compatriots Reetika and Anshu Mallik have also successfully secured Paris Olympics quotas for India from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback