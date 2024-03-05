Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed steals money from teammate’s room

Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed has disappeared after stealing money from a teammate's bag during an Olympics qualification event, the Pakistan Amateur Boxing Federation said on Tuesday.

Rasheed was part of Pakistan's five-member squad competing at the Olympics Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024 in Italy.

“It is most embarrassing for the federation and country the way Zohaib Rasheed has behaved as he had gone there as part of a five-member squad to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament,” the national federation’s secretary, Colonel Nasir Ahmed said.

The Pakistan embassy in Italy has been notified about the theft and disappearance of Zohaib Rasheed, confirmed a senior official from the Pakistan Amateur Boxing Federation.

Additionally, a police complaint has also been filed and the concerned team have begun the search for the Pakistani boxer.

“The police have been informed and they are now searching for him but he is not in contact with anyone,” the national federation’s secretary, Colonel Nasir Ahmed said.

Zohaib Rasheed stole money from teammate Laura Ikram's room while the female boxer was away for training. He took the keys to Laura Ikram's room from the hotel front desk and stole euros from her purse before fleeing away from the hotel.

Rasheed was considered one of the rising stars in boxing from the Asian subcontinent. He came into the limelight after securing a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in 2023.

The World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024 is underway in Italy

The 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024 began in Busto Arsizio on March 3 and will conclude on March 12. The competition will have 50 Paris Olympics 2024 spots (22 for women and 28 for men) up for grabs.

