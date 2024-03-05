Sports Ministry revokes suspension on Paralympic Committee of India with immediate effect

On Tuesday, March 5, the Ministry of Sports reversed the suspension imposed on the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Notably, in February 2024, the ministry terminated PCI’s recognition for “delaying to elect a new executive committee intentionally," as per the National Sports Code.

The suspension was revoked with immediate effect after the body initiated the process for its long-pending elections, which were supposed to be held before January 31 this year. Multiple-time Paralympic medallist Devendra Jhajharia is set to be elected president.

It's important to note that the 42-year-old Jhajharia, who won gold medals in both the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics, emerged as the sole candidate to file nomination papers for the PCI chief’s position.

Returning officer Umesh Sinha issued a list of candidates who had submitted nomination papers for various posts, with Jhajharia being the sole contender for the president’s position.

Following its suspension, the organization proposed March 9 as the revised date to elect governing body members and initiated the nomination procedure. Many of its key positions are expected to be filled uncontested.

World Shooting Para Sport World Cup to start on March 6

The Para Shooting World Cup will provide 24 Paris Paralympic quota spots, with over 500 shooters from 52 countries competing in the event at Delhi’s Karni Singh Range. The campaign will take place from March 6 to 15.

The ministry said that the “main ground for suspension of government recognition” has been addressed.

“Since the election process has reached the stage where the nominated candidates have been deemed to be duly elected unanimously, as well as the important fact that PCI is hosting the 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup from 06-15 March 2024 at New Delhi, it has been decided to revoke the suspension of PCI, with immediate effect,” read a ministry letter to PCI.

“The Returning Officer for election of PCI has vide notification dated 04.03.2024, notified the list of unopposed candidates deemed to be duly elected, in terms of Article 9 sub-clause (1) of Model Election Guidelines (Annexure-XXXVII of the Sports Code 2011),” it added.