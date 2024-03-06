"The focus will be on consistency, playing more international tournaments" - Sreeja Akula on preparing for Paris Olympics 2024

After securing her maiden international title at the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi 2024 in Texas, USA in January 2024, Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula has shifted her focus towards the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Notably, the paddler reached the quarterfinal of the Goa Star Contender later in February 2024 to make it to the top 50 of the world rankings. Sreeja is eyeing more international competitions to be game-ready for the quadrennial event.

“The focus will be on consistency, playing more international tournaments to improve my ranking and be ready for the biggest challenge of my career - to compete in the Olympics,” Sreeja told Sportstar.

The 25-year-old paddler, who secured the Commonwealth Games gold medal in mixed category with Sharath Kamal, would be eyeing a podium finish as the Indian women’s team clinched a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Will create a few upsets in the Olympics” - Sreeja Akula

It’s important to note that Sreeja became the first-ever paddler from Telangana state to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympics event. She thanked her coach, Somnath, for finetuning her game skills over the past 13 years.

“It’s a testament to the incredible dedication and synergy between coach and athlete. Yes, special thanks to my coach Somnath who has been working with me for 13 years now. Will try to play my best game, and create a few upsets in the Olympics,” she said.

With her eyes firmly set on the podium, Sreeja stressed the importance of her coach’s presence during her event at the Olympics, highlighting the crucial role of his guidance and presence.

“I am also lucky to have parents who went out of the way to support me and also grateful to TTFI, Government of India, and PWC. But for them, it would have been very difficult,” she added.

Even after encountering a setback in the Commonwealth singles accreditation after falling short in the semifinals by a mere point, Sreeja maintains unwavering determination to deliver her best in the upcoming Olympics.

“It has always been a dream, not just for me but for every athlete, to participate in the Olympics. We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this journey, overcoming obstacles and challenges along the way,” her coach Somnath went on to state.