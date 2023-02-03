5 Swimmers who could beat Michael Phelps’ records

The greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, has set several records throughout his career. However, most have been broken by several swimmers across the world.

Fans often question who are the swimmers who could break Phelps' records. The first name that comes to everyone's mind is Caeleb Dressel, who might break his record for medals in a single Olympic event. He came close to this record at the Tokyo Olympics, winning five golds there.

Most of the records held by 'The Flying Fish' have been taken down. However, many of his long-course records still stand tall.

So, here is a list of five swimmers who might be able to break Phelps' several world records.

#1 Caeleb Dressel

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Caeleb Dressel, is out of action these days. But whenever it is asked who could break or come close to Michael Phelps' eight golds in a single event, it is Dressel.

Phelps and Dressel at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Dressel has competed in just two Olympic events so far. The first was the Rio Olympics where he secured two golds and the second was the Tokyo Olympics, where he secured five golds.

He is often regarded as the 'next Michael Phelps.' So it would be exciting to see if he can match the Flying Fish's legacy.

#2 Katie Ledecky

The 25-year-old Katie Ledecky has won 10 Olympic medals so far in her career. While she might not break the most golds in a single Olympic event, she could definitely break Phelps' record for most medal counts in a single Olympic event.

Katie Ledecky at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Ledecky could even come close to Phelps' 28 Olympic medal count if she has two more good Olympic outings.

#3 Leon Marchand

The next name on the list is Leon Marchand. The 20-year-old French Swimmer is also being coached by Bob Bowman, the long-time coach of Michael Phelps.

Marchand at the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships

Marchand can break Michael Phelps' 400m individual medley record of 4:03.84. He has come close to this record several times in his career. Marchand set a 400m individual medley world record at the 2022 FINA World Championships with a time of 4:04.28.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics around the corner, Leon Marchand is a top contender to break Phelps' long-standing 400m individual medley record.

#4 Summer McIntosh

Summer McIntosh, the 16-year-old Canadian female swimmer, shocked the world when she almost beat Katie Ledecky at the 2022 U.S. Open Swimming. Ledecky won the 400m freestyle by a minor margin of 0.08 seconds.

Summer McIntosh at the 2022 U.S. Open - Greensboro

McIntosh is just 16 now, and with age on her side, she is a top contender to do well at the Olympics further in her career. It is evident that she could beat or come close to Michael Phelps' most medal counts in the Olympic events.

#5 Maximus Williamson

Maximus Williamson surpassed Michael Phelps' previous SCY National Age Group record for the 400m individual medley in the 2022 Winter Junior Championships-West with a time of 3:39.83.

Maximus Williamson at the 2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials

He could also break Phelps' 400m record of 4:09.09 in the boys' 17-18 NAG category. With him being just 16, it is very obvious that he will eventually go on to compete at a higher level.

