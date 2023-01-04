"Didn't want to get my face wet" - Michael Phelps on childhood fear of water

Michael Phelps is undoubtedly the greatest swimmer the world has ever seen. He broke several already existing world records and set new world records. Phelps also claimed numerous medals. In fact, he won 66 gold medals in International Competitions.

In a video posted on Jazzys WorldTV, Michael Phelps is interviewed by kid Reporter Jazzy. The video was posted on July 2, 2022. Jazzy interviewed Michael Phelps during the Icons Series Celebrity Golf Tournament in New Jersey. During the interview, Phelps discussed his fear of water as a child, using swimming to overcome ADHD and improve his mental health.

When asked by Jazzy about his fear of water in his younger days, Phelps said,

"So when I was learning how to swim, I had a fear of putting my face underwater. I didn't want to get my face wet, I didn't want to feel that. I don't know whatever that feeling was. So, I actually started on my back, I learned to swim on my back, and then over time, I just got the confidence to put my face under."

Michael Phelps continued,

"You know, I felt comfortable and I think that's the biggest thing. You got to feel comfort and I felt very safe in the water. But also when you talk about overcoming fears, fears are things that are going to help you become stronger whether it's physically, mentally, emotionally, because it's going to give you a little bit of confidence to help you to know that you can push through absolutely anything."

The GOAT Olympian stated that we aren't gonna feel like a million bucks when we get out of bed everyday and also that everyday will not be perfect. He said if we can get one percent, five percent, 10 percent, 20 percent out of the day instead of zero percent, then we are making progress and working towards our goal.

Michael Phelps opens up about mental health and using swimming to overcome ADHD

Michael Phelps was diagnosed with ADHD at a young age. Jazzy asked Phelps how swimming helped him become more focused and overcome ADHD.

The Baltimore Bullet said:

"Swimming was kind of my happy place. l was just able to feel like myself underwater. Feeling all the waves and the water move around me, which just helped me be relaxed and then when I was relaxed, I was able to focus on the goals and things that I was trying to do."

Phelps also stated that he goes to the pool every now and then whenever he doesn't feel a hundred percent.

Jazzy then asked Phelps if he could explain why it's important for young people to practice self-care and awareness in regards to mental health. The GOAT Olympian said,

"I mean, I think we're striving to be our authentic self, our best self and look like, you know, I'm somebody that struggles through depression, anxiety, and it's sometimes daily and the one thing that has helped me is talk about my struggles. Talk about the hard times that I'm going through. I think communicating is so important, we can all do so much more of."

Michael Phelps said he has to make sure that he is paying attention to his physical and mental health. He further stated that there are eight basic emotions and if we're able to pinpoint why those emotions are coming up and where they are coming from, then we will be able to maneuver our way through life a bit easier.

