"Dr. Strange in parallel universe" - Fans react to Michael Phelps' latest 'photo dump' 

Michael Phelps is not just the greatest Olympian of all time but also quite the social media star as he enjoys a massive fan following.

Phelps recently posted a set of images on his Instagram from the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. Fans were quick to blow up his comments section with some hilarious remarks. One of the users wrote,

"Dr.Strange in parallel Universe"

Via Instagram

Fans react to Michael Phelps' latest 'photo dump'

The Baltimore Express has 28 Olympic medals, which includes 23 golds, making him the greatest swimmer to ever enter an Olympic pool. Not just his swimming record, but his fan following on Instagram is also immense with 3.4 million followers.

Phelps recently shared a set of images from the 2023 WM Phoenix Open with the caption,

"Photo [emoji] dump !! Last weeks @wmphoenixopen and a small getaway w some friends!!"

Fans could not hold themselves back from commenting on Phelps' latest post.

A fan appreciated the fact that the legend is raising three boys.

"Love that you have three boys! Mine are “three men” now. They will always be there for you and treat you like the queen you are!!!!"

Another fan called Michael Phelps the king of '16,'

"The king of 16!"

One fan called Phelps 'Golf King,'

"Golf king !! Love"

Another fan urged Phelps to have a girl child.

"Oh please try for a girl"

Phelps is the greatest of all time, and this fan agrees.

"You’re the best"

Via Instagram

Michael Phelps' comment section has seen a lot of hateful comments since he announced his association with Pfizer. This comment was along those lines.

"#pfizerliedandpeopledied"

Phelps was the smoothest swimmer during his time, and this fan appears to make note of the fact.

"Smooth with the swimmer"

Another fan thanked Phelps for being 'awesome' and wrote,

"Thank you for always being so awesome. To the fans and everyone around you. We appreciate you!!!

One fan suggested Michael Phelps don a UA white jacket with a trimmed beard.

"Dig the UA white jacket with the cool trim!"

Via Instagram

One fan wrote,

"Nice photos"

Another comment thanked Phelps for his 'Walk and Talk' at the Pro-Am,

"Thanks again for the walk-and-talk at the Pro-Am @m_phelps00."

Phelps has been receiving a lot of comments that relate him to famous Marvel characters.

"Ironman"

Via Instagram

Another fan said that it was amazing to watch Michael Phelps last week.

"It was amazing watching you Wednesday and way to go on 16!!!! We had a blast!"

One fan professed his love for the ex-swimmer's family, however, with having misspelt the word.

"Love your tamily"

Another commenter wrote,

"Epic!"

Via Instagram

Phelps recently won the Waste Management Phoenix Open for a charitable cause. Phelps secured first place in the Glory competition at WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am competition, popularly known as "The People's Open," last weekend.

On TPC Scottsdale's renowned par-3 16th hole, which was buffeted by wind and sound from a massive grandstand, Michael Phelps nailed his drive barely 8'5′′ from the pin.

As a result, he was able to donate $40,000 to charity. At second-place was YouTuber Peter Finch, who won $25,000 for his charity, while Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings finished third and received $15,000.

Poll : 0 votes