Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines recently mocked transgender individuals after a policy change in Florida banned them from changing sex on their driver's licenses to express their gender identity.

On Friday, January 26, 2024, the deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Robert Kynoch, notified a change in policy in a memo sent to the department’s executive director. He conveyed that the department will no longer allow transgender individuals to amend their gender on their licenses.

The department opted to revoke the provision related to “gender requirements” that allowed Florida individuals to change their gender on their driver’s licenses.

Gaines, who has been a fervent advocate of women's safety in sports while protesting against the notion of inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, took to social media to slam transgender individuals, stating sex is immutable.

"Trans folks: falsify all your legal government issued identification & documents while you can!!!"

"Sex, like age, is immutable," the former University of Kentucky swimmer wrote.

Before the change in the policy, individuals from Florida were permitted to change their sex according to their gender identity after submitting a letter of proof of gender transition treatment or by submitting a court order for a name change.

"Remember, men make the best women" - Riley Gaines pans transgender athlete who was named performer of the week in college championship

Riley Gaines criticizes transgender transgender athletes for being named Performer of the Week at the college championship.

Riley Gaines recently panned a transgender athlete Sadie Rose for winning the Performer of the Week, by Liberty League, on Monday, January 29, 2024.

The trans athlete, who formerly competed against males in high school teams, is now competing on the college’s women’s track and field team. The young athlete competed in the season's first indoor meet, representing the Rochester Institute of Technology, on January 26.

Rose secured the top position in the 200m and 300m events. Further, Rose went on to set multiple new records in the 200m and 300m events by clocking a spectacular time of 25.27 seconds and 40.78 seconds, respectively. The trans athlete also contributed to the team’s victory in the 1600m relay team.

After the exceptional performances, Rose has earned a spot to compete at the Atlantic Region Championship, scheduled for March. Riley Gaines took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to pan the transgender athlete and wrote,

"Of course he did. Remember, men make the best women. And don't you forget it."

