“I don’t get the empathy I deserve” – Swim star Simone Manuel opens up about her bout with overtraining syndrome

Simone Manuel, a five-time Olympic medalist, is the first black American female swimmer to win an Individual Olympic gold.

In a newly-released documentary on Togethrx's YouTube channel, Manuel opens up about her struggles with overtraining syndrome. She said that people fail to understand her problems,

"It’s really hard to be vulnerable in that space because it’s so easy for people to say they don’t believe me. I don’t get the empathy or understanding that I deserve."

Simone Manuel was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in March 2021.

Ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the American Olympic gold medalist discussed her issues with overtraining and the expectations of being a black athlete.

Manuel's health issues, such as irritation, acute weariness after 'simple' exercises, and a loss of appetite, had gone unnoticed up until the time of the medical diagnosis, even by her own coach.

Simone Manuel is looking forward to the Paris Games

For Manuel, it's a brand-new beginning before what will be yet another hectic swimming session. She said,

“Going into the next chapter of swimming would be trying to block out all the noise.”

Before focusing on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the top two finishers in the national championships at the end of June will earn a spot for the United States at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Simone Manuel's life and career

American professional swimmer Simone Manuel was born on August 2, 1996, in Sugar Land, Texas. She graduated from Fort Bend Austin High School in 2014.

Manuel first participated in the 2012 U.S. Olympic trials. She finished 20th in the 50-meter freestyle and 17th in the 100-meter freestyle. In the same year, when she was just 16 years old, she participated in the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Honolulu. She took home two gold medals in the 100-meter freestyle and in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

In 2013, she participated in the U.S. National Championships, where she won bronze in the 100-meter freestyle and silver in the 50-meter freestyle. After her incredible outing in the competition, she qualified for the 2013 World Aquatics Championships and did not disappoint. In the 4x100-meter freestyle, she secured a gold medal.

Manuel later competed in the 2013 Duel in the Pool. She won two gold medals in the 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter mixed medley. She also won silver in the 400-meter freestyle.

In her next U.S. National Championships, she won gold in the 50-meter freestyle and silver in the 100-meter freestyle. In the same year at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, she won bronze and two silver medals in the competition.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone Manuel won two gold medals and two silver medals. This was also the first competition in which a black American won a gold medal in the Olympics.

After having an incredible outing at the 2017 U.S. National Championships, she qualified for the World Championships in Budapest. She put on an incredible show with five golds and a bronze medal in the competition.

At the 2019 World Championships, Simone Manuel put on another amazing performance to win four golds and three silvers. She competed in her second Olympic event at the 2020 Tokyo Games and ended her campaign with just one bronze medal.

