“I’ve been picking his brain” - Gary Woodland got some swimming tips from Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medalist, is considered to be one of the greatest in the sport. Apart from swimming, he is often seen on the golf course as well.

In the recently concluded WM Phoenix Open, Gary Woodland, a professional golfer, opened up about getting swimming tips from the legendary swimmer.

In a video posted by 12 News on their YouTube channel, Woodland said:

"I've been picking his brains so i've been trying to swim a little bit to get some cardio in, so I've been picking his brain more than that i'm helping him. but we're having a hgood time. Obviously i'm only with him for nine holes and then we'll have a good time on back with Ricky as well. So it'll be a good day."

When asked about playing alongside Michael Phelps, Woodlan said that he brings a lot of energy and added:

"That's two years in a row. He's the best. He's obviously decorated when it comes to [being an] olympian, but these games, actually, [he is] pretty good out here too. So he brings a lot of energy. A lot of people like to see him. So, that... that's obviously adds to a nice program."

Gary Woodland also shared what they used to talk about in their free time:

"It is you know. I've got to know him a little bit, talk to him a little bit off the course about preparation, mental stuff. So it's yeah it's pretty cool to know."

Who is Gary Woodland?

American professional golfer Gary Woodland plays on the PGA Tour. He was born on May 21, 1984. He won his first major championship in 2019, i.e., the US Open.

Woodland turned pro in 2007 after a successful college career. He initially competed in the Nationwide Tour. He has been a part of the PGA tour since 2009 and has had four wins to date.

Michael Phelps' swimming career and his life now

The Baltimore Bullet has had a fruitful swimming career. After the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, he announced his retirement. Yet his record and accomplishments will go down in Olympic history.

Michael Phelps has earned 28 Olympic medals in all. There are two bronze medals, six silver medals, and 23 gold medals on the list.

In addition, Michael took home 27 gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze medal at the World Championships (both Long Course and Short Course).

The GOAT swimmer also had excellent results at the Pan Pacific Championships. He earned five silver medals and 16 gold medals.

He had declared his retirement from competitive swimming in 2012, but then changed his mind and decided to participate in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Michael Phelps is still the most well-known athlete in the sport, even after retiring. His achievements have inspired millions of people all across the world.

The Olympian who has won the most medals is currently concentrating on his family. When he is not working, he spends the majority of his time with his kids.

Michael Phelps continues his workout regimen, takes care of his physique, and plays golf often while doing so. He currently works as a mental health advocate as well.

