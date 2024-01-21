"100% bribery and ethically unsound" - Riley Gaines slams healthcare insurance company on COVID-19 incentive program from 2021

Riley Gaines recently slammed a health company named, Anthem Medicaid, for providing Covid-19 vaccine incentives in 2021. The former NCAA swimmer remarked the company’s system as “100% bribery and ethically unsound” one.

On January 19, Thomas Massie of the Republican party shared an X (formerly known as Twitter) post revealing how he was bribed to get jabbed at the mentioned healthcare center. He opened up on what he was told when the hospital’s workers found that he was a Congressman. Mr. Massie was told,

“Oh, but Congressman Massie, these were incentive payments, not bribes.”

Sharing the shocking revelation in his post, he remarked at the end,

“As always, follow the money.”

Amidst the many users who expressed their dissent at the pharma’s faulty system, Riley Gaines also shared her take on it. She also shared the post on her X and wrote,

“Even if you are pro-covid vax, this shouldn't sit well with you at all.”

She also added,

“Paying medical professionals to administer an experimental vaccine to anyone who will take it is 100% bribery and ethically unsound.”

Riley Gaines reacted to United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby’s viral “drag queen” video

Riley Gaines

On January 15, Riley Gaines expressed outrage at a viral “drag queen” video that belonged to the CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby.

It was originally shared by the official X page of Libs of TikTok. It showed Kirby dressed as a drag queen and performing with his mates at a gathering. The page also stated that the 56-year-old was planning to incorporate drag at his airline company.

Scott’s video went viral attracting millions of views with people raising concerns about the values the airline held. Users also expressed doubts about taking its flights.

Riley Gaines also expressed her views on the controversy. She also shared the video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and mentioned,

"Excuse me WHAT ??? Fly @united at your own risk."

Gaines also added,

"It's time to bring back shame."

Along with the drag queen video, the TikTok page also shared Scott Kirby’s interview with AXIOS from 2021. In that video, he expressed that the airline was looking at hiring 50% women or people of color, supporting DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). He said,

“One of the things we do is for every job, when we do an interview, we require women and people of color to be involved in the interview process, bringing people in early in their careers as well and giving them those opportunities, uh, and creating a stronger bench.”