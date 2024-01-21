Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps showered praise on the Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker on his career's sixth 50-point game.

Booker achieved this career milestone in a face-off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Suns clinched a clear victory over the Pelicans with 123-109.

Booker's contribution to the Suns' game had a significant impact. The 27-year-old registered 52 points. To cap it off, he achieved this feat in only the first three quarters of the game. The Suns dominated the Pelicans from the first quarter with 41-28, 28-24, 31-28, and 23-29.

The Suns' point guard posted six flawless three-pointers. Bookers' season-high 52 points in 37 minutes attributed to Suns' fourth consecutive victory. Michael Phelps took to his social media to boost the point guard.

"A 50 pack," the former swimmer wrote.

"Let's go @dbook @suns," Phelps added.

Phelps and Booker enjoy a good bond. In October 2023, they were seen attending the Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks, where the accomplished swimmer received the honor of throwing the first pitch at the Game.

The Suns will battle with the Indiana Pacers on January 21, 2024, at the Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I think over time they could get good" - Michael Phelps mentions Shaquille O'Neal after being asked whether NBA players can be good swimmers

Michael Phelps and basketball star Shaquille O'Neal pose for pictures after a press conference for O'Neal's reality TV series "Shaq Vs" at the Rusty Scupper Restaurant on August 22, 2009 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Michael Phelps recently expressed his thoughts on whether NBA players can transition to swimming. During an interview with Bovada in September 2023, he was questioned about basketball and swimming.

Phelps was asked which NBA player he thinks will make a good transition to swimming as both sports demand different levels of endurance. Recollecting working with Shaquille O'Neal previously, he stated that basketball players could achieve proficiency in swimming if they put in effort.

"It's a completely different sport,” he said. “I watched Shaq come a long way after working with him for one week when we did Shaq versus and it makes me believe that kind of once they put something into it, their body awareness is there. I think over time they could get good but I don't know how good it could be."