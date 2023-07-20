Kenneth Gaudet, 18, recently won the silver medal at the World Championships in Fukuoka. However, while celebrating his double victory of debuting at a men’s solo artistic event and winning it, Gaudet looked back at his long struggles with bullying. He also remembered the sacrifices made by his mother that brought him to the international level.

Gaudet has been working hard to achieve great heights as an artistic swimmer on the international level. His dream came true this week as he won a medal as an artistic swimmer in the solo men’s event. However, being one of the few men to follow artistic swimming, Gaudet was brought down by society many times. But as he is slowly making his way to the Olympics 2024, he expressed his gratefulness.

On Tuesday, Team USA’s Kenneth Gaudet talked to the official Twitter page of World Aquatics. He shared how important winning a medal at the world championship was for him.

The swimmer credited his mother for the success that he is currently enjoying,

“My mom moved across the country just for the chance for me to join the national team. Uprooted our entire family just to get this chance. She really did this for me and the reason why I’m here today is just because of her,” Kenneth Gaudet explained.

Furthermore, Gaudet shared that he owes his swimming journey to just two people - his mother and his idol Bill May. The 18-year-old added that being an artistic swimmer for so long, he had to face many unpleasant experiences,

“All that bullying. All that pain I’ve endured. It makes this moment even more worth it, “ the swimmer expressed.

Kenneth Gaudet opened up about bullying experiences

Kenneth Gaudet at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Growing up in Florida, Kenneth Gaudet developed an interest in artistic swimming. He was also part of a cheerleading team. The young swimmer’s interest made it challenging for his family to keep him away from criticism.

“I did get bullied growing up for this at school, and it really hurt me. I couldn't handle it then,” Gaudet stated in an interview with Olympics.com in June 2023.

He shared that he could not understand the need to explain the society something that he loves doing. Gaudet loved the sport and that was enough to keep him going.

He realized that he could express his body better in water than on land. Gaudet's passion for the sport eventually made him conquer national and international championships.