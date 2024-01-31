"Can't get enough of their newest brother" - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares wholesome picture of couple's kids

Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole Michele Johnson Phelps recently shared a picture of her boys Boomer, Beckett and Maverick, holding the newborn baby, Nico. She mentioned that despite being a family of 6 for only two weeks, their happiness has become become unmatched.

Additionally, she spoke about how her three older boys were excited to have Nico as their sibling and wanted to take care of their newborn brother and be near him.

Nicole further said how she was initially not sure about the changes that a new member would bring, but now feels that the baby was like a missing piece of a puzzle that has perfectly fit into their family.

On her Instagram (IG) handle, where she posted the picture of her four boys, Nicole stated:

“2 weeks in as a family of 6 and we couldn’t be happier✨ someone called Nico the family baby and it’s 100% true. The boys can’t get enough of their newest brother and want nothing more than to love on him, care for him (and mama) and just be near.”

She added:

“I wasn’t sure what life would be like with a newbie and one more babe…. it’s like a puzzle piece we didn’t know was missing ”

Michael Phelps announced the birth of his fourth child with Nicole via Instagram on Jan 16, 2024, and named him Nico Michael Phelps.

On Oct. 30, 2023, Nicole revealed about the couple expecting their fourth child in a post celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary as she flaunted her baby bump.

Michael Phelps is the most successful athlete in the Olympics history

Gold medalist Michael Phelps of the United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Having won 28 medals in the Olympics, Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian. His collection of Olympic medals includes 23 gold, the most gold by any athlete in the Games’ history, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

Besides this, Phelps holds 13 gold medals in individual events, and 16 medals in individual competitions, which are also records in Olympics.

Making his debut at the 2000 Summer Games, he clinched six gold and two bronze at the Athens Games 2004, eight gold at the Beijing Olympics 2008, and four gold and two silver at the London Olympics 2012.

He concluded his iconic journey at the Rio Olympics 2016 where he bagged five golds and a silver.