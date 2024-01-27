"Crazy times keep getting crazier" - Lia Thomas slammed by sports journalist as transgender swimmer looks to make return to women's competition

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is receiving backlash for reportedly taking legal action against World Aquatics for guidelines that prevent them from competing in the women's category.

Clay Travis, a sports journalist and founder of OUTKICK, slammed Thomas, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Lia Thomas, a man pretending to be a woman, is suing to be allowed to compete as a woman at the Olympics. Crazy times just keep getting crazier."

In his podcast OUTKICK, Travis says this is a window into the madness of our era. He described Lia Thomas, born as Will Thomas, as a mediocre swimmer at the college level.

"But to be on a college swim team at the division one level, you have to be pretty good, right? So Will Thomas 6 ft 400 pounds good athlete, big dude...successful, high school swimmer, good enough to swim at the collegiate level decides that he is no longer a man."Travis said.

Travis further said:

"Lia Thomas changes his name, says now he is a woman and wins an NCAA title and dominates many women along the way."

The radio host describes it as crazy.

"I have been talking about how crazy it is for a long time because it's happening more and more, and Lia Thomas, is just further indictive, further evidence of what will eventually be happening everywhere."

Travis then claimed that men are pretending to be women, and are winning women's competitions because they are stronger and faster.

"Men who pretend that they are women are going to be winning women's championships because men are bigger, stronger, and faster than women. And we reject things like this happening."

Lia Thomas wants to compete in the Olympics as woman

Lia Thomas, who recorded the same time as Riley Gaines during the 200-yard championship freestyle in 2022, has hired lawyers to ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to amend the World Aquatics rules.

However, the World Aquatics' executive director Brent Nowicki, in an official statement to the BBC, defended their gender inclusion policy. He said it was rigorously developed based of advice from leading medical and legal experts, and in careful consultation with athletes.

"World Aquatics remains confident that its gender inclusion policy represents a fair approach, and remains absolutely determined to protect women's sport."