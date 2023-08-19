Daniella Ramirez shows how artistic swimmers apply Knox on their hair before competitions

Daniella Ramirez is an American artistic swimmer who recently shed some light on their pre-routine preparations. As beautiful as this sport looks, the swimmers have to go through a tedious routine before their performances.

The swimmers complete their look with their flashy outfits and well-set hair. The swimmers use Knox, a brand of gelatin, to keep the hair strands fully intact. Ramirez took to her social media account to show how the swimmers apply Knox before their performance.

Knox doesn't contain any additives and is unflavoured. It is a glue-like substance that secures their hair during performing. As easy as it looks to put on, removing Knox is quite a task as it gets hard when it dries up. The process of applying the gel is called Knoxing.

The swimmers apply Knox only while performing competition routines and during routines at the meets. During training, the synchronized swimmers wear caps.

Daniella Ramirez's career and achievements

Team United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Swimming Team Technical Final at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships held at Marina Messe in Fukuoka, Japan

Daniella Ramirez is a synchronized swimmer from the United States of America. She is 21 years old and has a total of 25 medals from international competitions. In the Artistic Swimming World Series, Ramirez has won 21 medals including 12 gold, six silver, and three bronze medals.

The American has earned four medals in the Artistic Swimming World Cup including two silver and two bronze medals. In the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, she showed an excellent performance.

Ramirez was a part of the silver medal winner team in the Artistic Swimming Team Acrobatic event at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka. Her teammates were Anita Alvarez, Jamie Czarkowski, Nicole Dzurko, Keana Hunter, Audrey Kwon, Calista Liu, and Bill May. They earned the second position with a total points tally of 232.4033 leaving Japan behind.

She took to her social media account to express her joy after securing a silver medal, saying:

"NUMBER 2 IN THE WORLD!"

"Im living a dream, thank you to everyone who has supported us and cheered us on. This moment will be one I will cherish for the rest of my life," she added.

Daniella Ramirez also represented the United States of America along with her team in Artistic Swimming Team Technical in Fukuoka. She secured the third position on the podium with other team members.