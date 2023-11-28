"Excited to grow old together" - Former swimmer Laura Sogar gets engaged to Matthew Broussard

Swimmer-turned-comedian Laura Sogar recently got engaged to actor Matthew Broussard on November 26. The 32-year-old proposed to the Presidents Day actor at the Railay Beach, Thailand.

Former swimmer Laura Sogar swam for the University of Texas at the United States Short Course Swimming Championships. She has represented the US at the FINA World Swimming Championships in 2012, winning two medals. After competing at the 2016 Olympic Trials, Sogar tried her hands at improv and eventually gained interest in stand-up comedy. The former swimmer found the love of her life in comedian and actor Matthew Broussard.

The couple, who had been dating since 2016, gave a new form to their relationship after Laura Sogar proposed to Broussard. The American swimmer broke the internet on Sunday with the heartwarming news. Matthew Broussard shared a couple of pictures from their proposal on his Instagram handle. He captioned the images as,

"Laura FINALLY proposed

Excited to get old together," the actor wrote.

Amidst heartwarming reactions from fans, Laura Sogar also commented on the pictures. She wrote,

"Sorry it took me so long"

In the pictures, Sogar was seen kneeling to Matthew Broussard in a beautiful sandy offshore by the sea green seawater. Her finance looked extremely happy holding the swimmer’s hand. Sogar donned a brown beach dress and Broussard wore a pair of jeans and a printed white shirt.

Laura Sogar opened up about facing sexism as a swimmer while dating Matthew Broussard

Sogar at 2012 AT&T Winter National Championships

In 2016, Laura Sogar’s boyfriend Matthew Broussard appeared on Conan to perform a superhit comedy gig. However, while many praised him for his humor, a section of netizens criticized his girlfriend and swimmer.

Sogar took to Reddit to express her disappointment with netizens throwing sexist remarks at her. She wrote on the social media platform,

“The internet looked at Matt and deemed him to be an all-around admirable man and, as a result, they assumed his girlfriend would be one thing–hot. The scale used for Matt measured many things; the scale used for me measured one.”

Furthermore, Sogar wrote on behalf of other swimmers who face body shaming despite their achievements in events as major as the Olympics. She pointed out that trollers frequently comment on the thighs of swimmers.

Sogar concluded her statement by writing,

"No girl can escape this judgement, and it is felt every day. I am not ok with being defined by how I look and I don’t want future generations of young women to be taught to value that above all else.”