From 800m short course to 1500m long course, a list of Katie Ledecky's world records in swimming

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is one of the most decorated swimmers in the world. The 26-year-old’s five world records testify to her dominance in the women’s 800m and 1500m long course and 800m and 1500m short course.

Ledecky is renowned for breaking 16 world records. She made her Olympic debut in 2012 in London and unexpectedly won her first gold medal in the women’s 800m freestyle. Since then, the American swimmer has continued to astound the world with her swimming prowess.

Let’s take a look at the world records under Ledecky’s possessions.

Ledecky at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3

800m long course and short course

The American swimmer holds the world record in the 800m race in both the short and long course categories.

During the 2013 World Aquatics Championship in Barcelona, Ledecky created a world record in the 800m freestyle event (long course). She bettered English swimmer Rebecca Adlington's world record of 8:14.10.

The young swimmer won gold in the race by clocking 8:13.86. Since then, she has continued to hold the 800m world record. Her latest progression in the event took place at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she clocked 8:04.79.

Ledecky dominated the 800m short course race at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup by clocking 7:57.42. She surpassed Mireia Belmonte’s previous record of 7:59.34 by two seconds.

1500m long course and short course

The Maryland swimmer began her dominance in the 1500m freestyle (long course) at the 2013 world championship. She clocked 15:36.53, breaking the record held by compatriot Kate Ziegler by six seconds. Ledecky’s current 1500m world record timing is 15:20.48, recorded at the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series.

Moreover, her short course timing in the 1500m event is 15:08.24, which she clocked at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup.

Katie Ledecky looks forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky at Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 5

Katie Ledecky made her Olympic debut in the 2012 London Olympics and won the gold medal in the 800m freestyle race at the age of 15. In the following Olympics in 2016, she bagged four gold medals - in 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, and 4x200m freestyle relay. She also won a silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Moreover, her latest Olympic performance in 2020 saw her winning two gold medals in 800m and 1500m freestyle events and also two silver medals in 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle events.

Evidently, Katie Ledecky has continued to impress the sports world with her performances in the prestigious championship.

She hopes to make the most of her experiences in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics as well. The swimmer recently told NBC.

"It [competing at the Olympics] feels different every time. Different years, different experiences under my belt, like I am older now, just the little things are different. But I am enjoying it all the same and I try to use my experience to my benefit as I move forward."