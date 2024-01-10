"GOAT" Michael Phelps' coach Bob Bowman marvels at American's records in single editions of Olympics

Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman has expressed pride at the American swimming legend's Olympic record.

For the sheer number of Olympic medals won over the years, Phelps is widely considered one of the greatest athletes ever. He has won a total of 28 medals, of his 23 gold medals tally is more than double the count of his nearest rivals.

In comparison, only three swimmers have managed to win more than six Olympic gold medals so far — Mark Spitz, Matt Biondi, and Jenny Thompson.

After making his Games debut at Sydney 2000, he ruled the field in the four editions after that. At Athens 2004, he won six gold medals and two bronzes, falling just short of Spitz’s world record of seven golds (Munich 1972).

At Beijing in 2008, he won the gold medal in all eight events he took part in, breaking the world record in seven. Four years later in London, he bagged four gold and two silver medals, after which he announced his retirement.

However, he surprised everyone when he announced his comeback in the lead-up to Rio 2016, where he the then 31-year-old won five gold medals and one silver.

The retired swimmer holds the record for winning the most gold medals (23), gold in individual competitions (13), and medals in individual events (16) at the Olympics.

After a chart showing Phelps' standing among the most decorated male Olympic swimmers was shared on social media, Bob Bowman reshared it by expressing his admiration for the swimmer and called him the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

"1-3-5-7 so proud of you Michael Phelps," he wrote on Instagram, along with a goat emoji.

Screenshot of Bob Bowman's Instagram story.

Ryan Lochte: "Michael Phelps was just in a different category than everyone"

Michael Phelps (R) and Ryan Lochte (L) pictured at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.

Bob Bowman's reaction to Michael Phelps' Olympic achievements was echoed by others too, notably by the American's ex-teammate Ryan Lochte.

Lochte, who has 12 Olympic medals to his name, is tied with Natalie Coughlin, Dara Torres, and Jenny Thompson as the joint second-most successful swimmer at the Games in terms of total medals won.

The 39-year-old shared the same stats chart about Phelps and praised him by saying:

“Michael Phelps was just in a different category than everyone. Mad props.”

Phelps was quick to respond, stating his love for Lochte and expressing joy at having been able to compete with him.

“Thx homie. Loved racing you,” Phelps said.

Screenshot of Michael Phelps' Instagram story.