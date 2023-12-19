"Hard to become vulnerable and sometimes feeling shame can be even harder" - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole on betterment of relationships

Nicole Phelps, Miss California USA 2010 and wife of swimming legend Michael Phelps, recently shared a piece of eye-opening advice with fans.

Born in Colorado Springs, Nicole often discusses the importance of mental and emotional health on social media, speaking out on topics people are reluctant to discuss. She is the ambassador of the Michael Phelps Foundation, which helps kids learn water safety, and how to manage their physical and mental health.

In her latest Instagram story, the American reposted a reel from the account of the.holistic.psychologist, a mental health page run by therapist Dr. Nicole LePera. The video shows a scripted interaction between a client and a therapist, with a focus on communication and emotional regulation.

Nicole Phelps captioned the story:

"So hard to, become vulnerable and sometimes feeling shame can be even harder... when we actually stop and listen we might learn something or atleast find compassion in our relationships. I love learning all the little things we can change to make relationships better."

Via Nicole Phelps' Instagram story

A timeline of Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps' relationship

Michael Phelps first met Nicole Phelps in 2007, at the ESPY Awards. The duo dated on and off between 2008 and 2012 before getting engaged in 2015. They got married just a year later in a secret ceremony, and only made their marriage public four months later.

Michael and Nicole currently have three kids together, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick, and are expecting another addition to their family soon.

Over their seven years of marriage, the legendary swimmer has often credited his wife for helping him during his toughest times. Talking to CNN in January 2022, Michael Phelps said:

"She's been with me through the good, bad, the ugly," Michael said. "She's seen every which side of me and we love each other to death. So being able to always have a hand through the pandemic, when I was struggling as much as I was, was a life saver."