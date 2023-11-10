“He is seeking God and 40+ days sober” - Ryan Lochte's wife Kayla Rae Reid sends her support to the former swimmer on his faith

Kayla Rae Reid supported legendary swimmer and her husband Ryan Lochte for his thoughts on faith. Recently, the 39-year-old opened up about an incident that made him question his faith in God and pursuit of sobriety. While many empathized with Lochte, some fans did not. However, the retired swimmer’s wife backed him in the sweetest way.

It is no hidden fact that swimmer Ryan Lochte has battled drinking problems for the longest time in his career. On many occasions, the swimmer faced legal charges related to his alcoholism. In 2018, he went to rehab for six weeks for his alcohol addiction. However, it seems that the swimmer has yet to quit alcohol fully.

Recently, Ryan Lochte talked about an incident on Instagram. He shared that he and his friend had remained sober for the last 46 days this year. However, the swimmer was disappointed with a divine encounter that happened with his friend a few days back and not him.

Lochte revealed that his friend experienced God's voice ordering her deep inside to give up on alcohol completely. He shared that while he cried happy tears for his friend, he felt sad for himself.

The swimmer said:

"But then again I was like little upset coz I was like I told her I pray four times a day for that one percent or that five percent to hit me. And it hasn't happened. And I was like why isn't it happening to me and I don't know where I'm really going with this.”

As soon as Lochte posted the video on his Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with their views. One of the users who could not comprehend the swimmer’s message wrote,

"Once again what is this…." the fan wrote.

To this, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid wrote,

"Please, listen. He is clear. He is seeking God and 40+ days sober," wrote Kayla Rae Reid.

Kayla Rae Reid backs her husband

Ryan Lochte went to rehab after this minor incident in 2018

Lochte at 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 6

According to a 2018 report by TMZ, swimmer Ryan Lochte tried to kick down his room door at a local hotel in Newport. The incident took place at 3 a.m. when officers at the Newport Beach Police Department received a disturbance call from the hotel.

Moreover, a police spokesman told People that there was “possibly some intoxication involved” with Ryan Lochte, who had issues with his room’s door. However, the swimmer was not arrested in that incident.

Later on, Lochte’s agent Jeff Ostrow told TMZ that the incident was “a minor nothing.” He also added,

“But what matters most is Ryan is getting the help he needs.”