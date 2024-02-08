"How come you, Kobe, LeBron, Tiger all say the same exact answers?" - Michael Phelps perplexed John Rahm with his mental approach

Michael Phelps has dedicated his time and attention to golf, to improving his stroke and lowering his handicap. Holding the all-time record for Olympic gold medals, he often plays golf with Jon Rahm.

In a recent interview with golf.com, the former competitive swimmer revealed that he shares a pretty cool friendship with the Spanish professional golfer. Phelps said it's awesome being around him:

"I'm not competing against him out there, the other boys are. He just basically asks a ton of questions here and there and we pick each other's brains."

When asked what kind of things Rahm asks, Phelps replied:

"He just asks about my mental approach to things and like preparation."

He added:

"One of the very first things I remember him saying was like, 'How come you, Kobe, LeBron, Tiger, all say the same exact answers?' I'm like, 'Well, we all got to a certain place. So it must not be rocket science.'"

Phelps said it's helping him break the big things down into little pieces.

"Like whatever he's trying to focus on, whatever his goal is, instead of just thinking about that goal, it's trying to break that down into a bunch of different things you can bite off instead of that one big thing at once."

He explained that it's just trying to process things and manage the stresses of life.

Michael Phelps on mental health awareness being a big part of his post-swimming life

Michael Phelps at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 1

Michael Phelps, who last competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, likes to help people and his door is always open. He said (also via golf.com):

"I've got a couple guys that have reached out. And my door is always open. Anything I can give based off my experiences to potentially help somebody, that's what the game's about."

The former world champion added that he's all in to help and make it easier.

"So if I can help anybody along their journey to make it easier, to make it more enjoyable, to make it less stressful, I'm all in. My playbook was not given to me."

Michael Phelps said he is not competing anymore, so he's ready to give away his secrets.