How to purchase tickets for US Open Championships? Everything to know about attending the swimming tournament in Greensboro

The 2023 Toyota US Open Swimming Championships will begin on November 29 and fans excited to catch their favorite swimmers in action can get tickets from the Ticketmaster website.

The event will continue till December 2 and an all-session pass is available for $50 for adults. For kids under twelve and citizens above 60, the tickets cost $30.

The US Open Swimming Championships will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center for the third consecutive year and will witness some of the world's fastest swimmers take to the water.

The 2022 US Open had some intense action, with Canadian Summer McIntosh setting a championship record and a world junior record in the 400m individual medley category with a time of 4:28.16.

Other record-breakers at the competition were Katie Ledecky, Chase Kalisz, and Regan Smith.

Ledecky set the championship record in the women's 400m freestyle when she clocked 3:59.71. Chase Kalisz was responsible for bettering the US Open's men's 200m and 400. individual medley records, with times of 1:56.52 and 4:10.09.

Meanwhile, Regan Smith swam a 57.95 and a 2:05.28 to set a new championship record in the 100 and 200m backstroke events.

How to attend the 2024 US Olympic team selection

With Paris 2024 right around the corner, many are excited to see which swimmers make the cut for America's swim team.

The trials for the team are scheduled to be held from June 15 to 23 in 2024. The nine days of competition will include 17 sessions divided into eight preliminaries and nine finals. The event will be held in Indianapolis at the Lucas Oil Stadium and fans can get single-day tickets for $49 to watch their favorite American swimmers in action.

Some of the big names that will be present at the US Olympic trials include Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, and Caeleb Dressel.

Ledecky, already a five-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated female swimmer ever, is highly likely to qualify for the Olympics and will be one of America's leading challengers at Paris.

Similarly, Murphy and Dressel have a high probability of making the cut at the trials. Ryan Murphy is a backstroke specialist and will be looking to add a fifth Olympic gold to his collection.

Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel has only ever won gold at the Olympics and will hope to keep that streak going. The 27-year-old specializes in the butterfly and freestyle and is the current world record holder in the 100-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, and the 100-meter individual medley.