“I’m the first one” – Michael Phelps’ inspiring speech at the 2022 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame induction

Michael Phelps is the greatest Olympian of all time. His reign as the king of the pool lasted for nearly two decades and the onslaught saw him win a total of 23 Olympic gold medals and 26 World Championship titles.

His achievements made him one of the most dominant forces in the realm of sports and saw him get inducted into the 2022 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame.

During his induction, Phelps addressed the audience and everyone watching at home through an inspiring speech where he talked about his future in ensuring better mental health:

"Where we are in the world. And as you heard from Mike, my biggest journey now is the mental health world. I cannot wait to really uncover, uncover and open more paths not only for everybody else in the world, but especially for our teammates and our athletes here at the USOPC."

"I'm the first one and, as you know, I'll open up and I'll do the talk at any time. I struggle and I still struggle almost every single day. We need to give these athletes the support that they deserve and they need."

Michael Phelps speaks during the 2022 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Michael Phelps has been very vocal about his struggles with depression and anxiety throughout his career. Since his retirement, the swimming superstar has taken various steps to ensure young athletes and prospects have all the necessary support systems available to protect them from mental health crises.

The Olympian, inspiring younger athletes, mentioned that great heights can be achieved by them as long as they shoot for the stars. In doing so, he also referenced a song by HipHop legend Biggie Smalls:

"There are kids out there...they aren't afraid to dream and they aren't afraid to dream as big as they possibly can. For me, I'm somebody who's a big music guy. The Sky Is the Limit was a big song for me. Biggie Smalls. I love Biggie. One of my favorites."

"But the sky's the limit. And I wasn't afraid. To try and reach for it. I know there are kids out there and I am so excited to see what their dreams and their passions lead them to. Thank you all."

Michael Phelps on the help he recieved on his journey

The legendary swimmer took the opportunity to thank everyone that helped him on his journey, including his mother, for helping him achieve his dream, his wife for being a consistent source of support, and his coach for pushing him to perform his best.

"I literally throughout my whole career had the opportunity to do everything and I wouldn't have had the chance to do anything without so much help along the way."

"Mine started with my Mom, she was there every single morning, driving me to school, driving me to practice ... She was a single mother raising three kids, we learned so much, and I am now trying to do the same thing with my three kids."

Michael Phelps was joined by other team USA athletes who were also inducted on the same night, including one of the greatest skiers of all time, Lindsey Vonn.

