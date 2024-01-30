"Isn't this legitimately domestic terrorism" - Riley Gaines on U.S. representative Ilhan Omar prioritizing interests of Somalians in the country

Sports activist Riley Gaines has shared her concerns about US representative Ilhan Omar's support for Somalia. In a viral video, with over 2.6 million views, Omar says that she's in Congress to represent Somali Americans' interests and that the "US will do what we want and nothing else".

The competitive swimmer shared a clip of the Minnesota leader's speech on her X (formerly Twitter) account, questioning:

"No but like isn't this legitimately domestic terrorism or, at the minimum, treason????"

Expand Tweet

In the video Omar, who is the first Somali-American in Congress, speaks in Somali. Some of Gaines' followers commented on the video, saying:

One user said:

Expand Tweet

However, Abdirashid Hashi, the director of Heritage Institute of Policy, claimed the Congresswoman Omar was taken out of context. He clarified the same on social media with a lengthy post, writing:

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines calls out open borders as a threat to the U.S.

In the past week, Gaines, 23, shared a post highlighting the threat to the United States due to open borders. The former Division I swimmer, described an illegal migrant's interaction with a reporter as a "threat".

Supporting her statement with a video shared by End Wokeness, she tweeted:

"Open borders allow for terrorists to walk right into our country. And Joe Biden knows it."

Expand Tweet

The migrant, stated to be of Middle Eastern descent, can be heard telling the reporter:

"If you are smart enough you would know who I am. But you are really not smart enough to know who I am."

He added:

"Soon you will know who I am. Believe me, you will see."

Gaines has often called out American politicans for controversial statements. In an op-ed for the National Review published on Jan. 25, the swimmer said:

"The Biden administration, the NCAA, and various governing bodies threaten to dismantle it by pursuing policies that discriminate against women."

Gaines highlighted that the Biden administration is playing catch-up with the NCAA.