"It's GrimeTime baby!!" - Katie Ledecky, Lilly King and others react to Katie Grimes becoming first American to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Grimes, the 17-year-old swimmer from Nevada, became the first American in any sport to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 15. She finished in third place in the 10km open water event at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. This third-place finish helped her qualify for next year's summer Olympics.

Several swimmers reacted to Katie Grimes winning bronze in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships and qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Star American swimmers such as Katie Ledecky, Lydia Jacoby and Lilly King reacted to the news through their Instagram stories.

Sharing a video posted on USA Swimming's Instagram account, Lilly King wrote,

"Oh man I'm crying. It's GrimeTime baby!!

Screenshot of Lilly King's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/_king_lil)

One of the best swimmers ever, Katie Ledecky wrote,

"@usaswimming off to a great start. Congrats @_katie.grimes_"

Screenshot of Katie Ledecky's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/katieledecky)

Lydia Jacoby wrote,

"YESS KATIE !!! She's paris bound"

Screenshot of Lydia Jacoby's Instagram story(Image via Instagram/lydiaalicee_)

Another member of the USA's swimming team, Regan Smith, reacted to the Instagram post announcing Katie's qualification for the Olympics. She wrote,

"KATIE GRIMMMEEEESSSSSSSS"

Competing in the women's 10km open water event on July 15, Katie Grimes earned a hard-fought third-place finish. The American swimmer held the lead for the first four laps before finishing the event in third place with a time of 2:02:42.30.

She fended off competition from Dutch swimmer and defending world champion Sharon van Rouwendaal and Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha (reigning Olympic gold medallist) to earn her ticket to Paris. Meanwhile, German swimmer Leonie Beck won the gold medal with a time of 2:02:34.00. Australia's Chelsea Gubecka clocked a time of 2:02:38.10 to win the silver medal.

Katie Grimes thanks everyone for their support after qualifying for Paris Olympics

Katie Grimes' third-place finish at the World Aquatics Championships and a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics has received widespread appreciation.

After her victory, Katie posted a couple of photos and wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram. The American swimmer thanked everyone for their support. She wrote,

"I am beyond grateful to have qualified for my second Olympic Games. I am still in such shock. It is such an honor to earn bronze 🥉for USA. Dream come true 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Thank you to everyone for the support and all of the kind messages. Cheers to @leoniebeckswim and @chelsea_gubecka !!"

Katie Grimes' journey at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships is not yet over. She is set to compete in two more events namely the 1500m freestyle and 400m IM. So we can expect the American swimmer to compete for a podium finish in these two events as well.