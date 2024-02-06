Katie Ledecky reacts to Anna Hall's cross-training video

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky recently reacted to Anna Hall's cross-training video featuring swimming.

With only six months left for the world's greatest sporting event, Hall is intensifying her training sessions with multi-disciplinary fitness regimes. The Heptathlete recently shared a few glimpses of her training session involving swimming.

Hall was seen swimming laps and practicing jumps in the swimming pool. Amazed by her diversified workouts, Ledecky commented on her post, saying:

"Swimmer era 🏊🏻‍♀️💪🏼"

Hall replied to Ledecky's comment, expressing an increased admiration for swimmers.

"My respect for swimmers 📈📈📈📈 (& it was already high)," the heptathlete wrote.

Screenshot of Katie Ledecky's comment on Anna Hall's Instagram post.

Hall added glimpses of her playing guitar, working out in a gym, and spending a few heart-warming moments with her dog.

Hall showed an exceptional performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Budapest, Hungary. She secured a silver medal in the women's heptathlon event to top of the bronze medal she earned in the same event at the 2022 WAC on home soil in Eugene, Oregon.

Hall has now set her sights on clinching a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I mean, LA is definitely in the picture" - Katie Ledecky expresses her intentions to compete at the 2028 Olympics along with the Paris Games

Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of Team United States poses with the medal ceremony for the Women’s 800m Freestyle Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan

Katie Ledecky has shown a spectacular display of her swimming prowess at three Olympics so far. Along with keeping her gaze fixed on the 2024 Paris Olympics, she also foresees competing at the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles and California in the United States.

During an interview with Sports Star, she revealed her goal, saying:

“I can say pretty confidently that I’m not going to be done in 2024. I just don’t see myself hanging it up after next year. I just love the sport too much right now. I can’t wrap my head around being done next year," Ledecky said. “I mean, LA is definitely in the picture."

Ledecky secured a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics in the 800m freestyle. She also displayed her remarkable proficiency in swimming skills at the 2016 Rio Olympics after bagging four gold and one silver medal.

The 26-year-old continued to prove her legacy three summers later at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning two gold and two silver medals.