Caitlyn Jenner recently criticized Lia Thomas winning a swimming event at the NCAA Division I national championship in 2022.

Thomas, a transgender athlete, competed in the women's category in 2022 and became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship in any event. Thomas won the women's 500-yard freestyle event, beating Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant. The transgender swimmer was placed fifth with a time of 1:43.50 in the 200-yard freestyle and tied with Riley Gaines, an advocate against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

Thomas, who swam for the University of Pennsylvania, was earlier ranked 65th in the men's category of 500-yard freestyle. The trans swimmer then moved to first place after shifting to the women's category. Similarly, in the 200-yard freestyle, Thomas moved from 554th rank on the men's team to fifth in the women's category.

In a recent interview with John Cleese for the GNB News, Jenner expressed her dissatisfaction with how Thomas was allowed to compete for the title, stating that Thomam had a few physical advantages. She said:

"Lia Thomas was 6’4, big hands, transitioned just over the last couple of years, and hormone levels were lower but went through male puberty."

She added:

“6’4, big hands, kicking butt in the NCAA, and it’s just wrong. It’s just not fair because they went through male puberty."

Prior to her gender transition in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner competed in the men's atheltics category during her professional career. Formerly known as Bruce Jenner, the former athlete had a remarkable Olympic journey that included securing a gold medal in the men's Decathlon event at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

Caitlyn Jenner praises Riley Gaines for standing up against Lia Thomas and trans athletes competing against women

Riley Gaines tied with Lia Thomas for the fifth place in the NCAA 200-yard freestyle event last year. Even though both the swimmers clocked the same time, Thomas was the only athlete to be awarded the fifth-place trophy. Since then, Gaines has been a dissenter of trans athletes competing against women.

Gaines has spoken against Lia Thomas on various occasions. Caitlyn Jenner commended Gaines for standing up against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. During the interview with John Cleese for the GNB News, she spoke about the former University of Kentucky swimmer, saying:

"She has been a big advocate of keeping trans women out of women's sports and I big support her. She's a good friend and has done wonderful work."