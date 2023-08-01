"Love you bro” - Michael Phelps shares a heartfelt message from long-time friend Ray Lewis

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps recently shared a video from 2018, expressing his fondness for long-time friend and NFL player Ryan Lewis. In the video, Phelps was getting teary-eyed at the powerful words of his friend.

Phelps and Lewis have been sharing a brotherly bond ever since they met in 2000. The retired swimmer has always credited the Baltimore Ravens player for motivating him during his life’s dark phases.

Phelps suffered from depression after the 2008 Olympics and battled alcoholism following his 2014 DUI arrest. In all his tough times, Lewis encouraged him to come back stronger.

Michael Phelps's message for Ray Lewis (Image via Instagram)

As their friendship has grown over time, Ray Lewis called the retired swimmer his greatest friend at the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Amidst a jam-packed audience, Lewis called out Michael Phelps, who was also sitting in the auditorium.

“Michael Phelps, how many times me and you sat in the same house, looking at each other? What did we say? Baltimore is our city. We’d do anything for Baltimore,” Lewis said.

“A lot of people call you the greatest Olympian ever... I call you one of my greatest friends, brother. I appreciate you man,” he celebrated Michael Phelps, leaving him teary-eyed.

Sharing the heartwarming video on his Instagram story recently, Phelps expressed his love for his "brother."

“Brother for life @raylewis Love you bro”, the retired swimmer wrote in his story.

Why did Michael Phelps suffer from depression?

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 1

Throughout his glorious swimming career, Michael Phelps suffered from anxiety and depression. His first instance of experiencing poor mental health signs was after the 2004 Athens Olympics.

In an interview with Healthline, Phelps explained what went into his mind after becoming the greatest Olympian of all time,

“[You] work so hard for four years to get to that point, and then it’s like you’re…at the top of the mountain, you’re like what the hell am I supposed to do? Where am I supposed to go? Who am I?” he said.

That realization made him take a short break from the sport. Although he eventually began training for the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, the ace swimmer continued feeling depression and anxiety.

However, Phelps hit rock bottom when he was arrested for DUI in 2014. That made him stay in his house for days.

But he soon realized that it was important to take action for himself for the better. So, in 2014, he resorted to therapy that helped him to great lengths.