"Male becomes women's national champion, where have we seen this before" - Riley Gaines on transgender cyclist winning Cyclocross Championships

Riley Gaines has consistently advocated for the safety of women in sports by appealing for the exclusion of transgender women from women's sports. She recently called out Kylie Small, a trans woman, after the latter secured victory in the women's category of the National Cyclocross Championships.

Small secured the top spot in the women's category of single-speed, recording a time of 38.19 seconds while leaving behind Jennifer Malik, a female cyclist. The 2023 National Cyclocross Championships are being held at Joe Creason Park, Louisville, Kentucky, from December 5 to December 10.

Small competed in the men's under-23 category in last season's national championships, where the cyclist had to settle in the 44th position. Then known as Kyle Small, the cyclist recorded a time of 33:09 seconds.

Riley Gaines slammed the trans cyclist after she secured the top position on the podium this year.

Along with Small, Gaines also called out the president of the National Women's Law Center, Fatima Goss Graves, for a statement she made during the Title IX hearing that pushed for the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports.

"Male becomes women's national champion. Where have we seen this before? In the wise words of @nwlc president, the girls who fell short should just learn to lose gracefully," Gaines wrote on X.

Riley Gaines features in Lady Ballers concerning the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports

Images from the trailer of DailyWire+ Lady Ballers and Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines has a cameo role in the American streaming platform Daily Wire+'s first feature-length film, Lady Ballers.

The streaming platform recently released a three-minute-long trailer that shows the story of a coach encouraging male athletes to identify as transgender athletes to compete in women's sports to seal multiple victories.

Apart from Gaines, the cast includes the CEO of The Daily Wire, Jeremy Boreing, David Cone, and Matt Walsch. While some found the trailer funny, others marked it as transphobic and misogynistic.

The trailer shows a trans athlete defeating women in weightlifting and shot put competitions. Another scene showcases a trans athlete easily lifting and striking a female athlete on the ground in a wrestling competition.

One of the scenes even depicts a player identifying as trans age to compete in a baseball league against children. The trailer showcases several scenes where a trans athlete dominates in women's categories. It commences with the quote "the most triggering comedy of the year."