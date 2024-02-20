Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, and Noah Lyles among athletes congratulating Caeleb Dressel on the birth of his first child

American professional swimmer Caeleb Dressel and his wife Meghan Dressel recently announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. The couple named the newborn baby, August Wilder Dressel.

Caeleb and Meghan, who were high-school sweethearts, exchanged vows on February 13, 2021, in a pre-Valentine's Day wedding in front of their friends and family in Jacksonville, Florida.

After two years of marriage, Caeleb revealed that they were expecting a child in 2024, disclosing the news of Meghan’s pregnancy in July 2023.

Meghan Dressel shared the news of welcoming their baby boy, August, who weighed 8 lbs and 10 ounces, on Instagram and posted multiple images, stating:

“Welcome to the world, August Wilder Dressel 🩵🕊️✨”

“August, you have forever changed our world and our hearts. We love you so so much little man🥹” she added.

Post the announcement, notable American athletes extended their congratulations to Caeleb and Meghan on the arrival of their newborn baby in the comment section.

The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, sent his best wishes to the couple, stating:

“Congrats!!!!”

Katie Ledecky, regarded as the best female swimmer of all time, congratulated the couple with a blue heart and heart-eye emojis.

“Congratulations 💙😍”

American sprinting sensation Noah Lyles too joined the legendary swimmers in the comments and wished Caeleb and Meghan, with a celebration emoji.

“Congrats 🎉”

Some other prominent names who congratulated August’s parents were Ariarne Titmus, Adam Peaty, Emma McKeon, Kyle Chalmers, Bobby Finke, Michael Andrew, Bella Sims, and Blake Pieroni.

Caeleb Dressel is a multiple-world and American record-holder

Caeleb Dressel celebrates after winning Gold in the Men's 50m Butterfly Fina at the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Caeleb Dressel, one of the greatest swimmers in the world, holds a total of six world records (WRs) in swimming, including the 100m butterfly and 4X100m medley relay events in the long course.

Caeleb's career has witnessed him claim a total of 17 medals at the World Aquatics Championships (long course) medals, which includes 15 gold and 2 silver medals.

In addition, Caeleb Dressel owns four WRs in short course - 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m individual medley, and 4X50m freestyle relay events. He is also the American record holder in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m, and 100m butterfly events in long course.

In the short course, he owns the national records in the 50-yard, 100-yard freestyle, and 100-yard butterfly events. He formerly held the USA records in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley.