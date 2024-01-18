Michael Phelps reacts to Phoenix Suns' incredible comeback win against Sacramento Kings at the Footprint Center

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps recently reacted to the Phoenix Suns’ historic comeback win against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The 38-year-old was thrilled to see the Suns overriding the Kings at the Footprint Center.

The latest game between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings saw the former concluding the final scores with a 32-8 surge after overcoming a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter. At the beginning of the last quarter, the Kings were in the lead, 109-87.

However, the Suns made a remarkable comeback when Grayson Allen achieved a three-pointer along with the efforts of Durant and Gordon that helped the team tie the game at 115 with 45.1 seconds left. Nevertheless, Durant’s free throw at the end secured the Suns’ unimaginable victory.

Amidst the Suns fans celebrating the win, legendary swimmer Michael Phelps also congratulated his favorite team. Phelps, a die-hard NBA fan, has been spotted at several Phoenix Suns matches. He expressed his happiness for the team by sharing a story on his Instagram handle.

“Lfg @suns,” he wrote along with fire emojis.

Michael Phelps's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/m_phelps00)

Michael Phelps once competed with an NBA legend in swimming

Phelps at the 2016 Golden Goggle Awards

During an interview with Bovada in 2023, Michael Phelps was asked about his thoughts on swimming and basketball. He shared that both sports require a lot of endurance but at different levels. Phelps was then asked which NBA player he thinks will be able to transition to the sport of swimming easily.

Although the 23-time Olympic gold medalist did not clearly name any player, he mentioned his experience racing against former NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

"I watch Shaq come a long way after working with him for one week when we did Shaq versus and it makes me believe that their body awareness is there," Phelps said.

"I think over time they could get good but I don't know how good it could be," he added.

Expand Tweet

After his retirement, Shaquille O’Neal hosted his show "Shaq Vs." in which he competed against other top athletes in their respective sports.

In one of the episodes, the former LA Lakers player competed with Michael Phelps, who was at the peak of his swimming career after the 2008 Olympics.

The competition was divided into three races. Although Shaq won the first race, the second and third were won by Phelps.