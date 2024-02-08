Michael Phelps shares Super Bowl prediction, backs Kansas City Chiefs to win

Michael Phelps believes the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl LVIII. It is NFL's annual championship game and one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Super Bowl LVIII will be held in Las Vegas on February 11.

Phelps is backing the Chiefs to win the game, who came into this contest after beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-19 in the NFC Championship Game.

Phelps told azcentral:

"The Chiefs will probably win. They're hard to stop. They know how to do it. It's weird to see San Fran as a favorite."

The 38-year-old added:

"No knock on San Fran, for sure, obviously they've got all the weapons but KC's been there so many times. And when the bright lights come on, they know what to do. So I'm taking KC."

The Kansas Chiefs have played in five Super Bowl games in their 64-year history, winning thrice.

Michael Phelps hopes to inspire kids with his professional achievements

WM Phoenix Open - Previews

Phelps, on the sidelines of a canceled play at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am, was the center of attention of a group of kids. He said that most of these children were not yet born during any of his famous Olympic runs.

The most decorated Olympian said:

"What I did wasn't easy, but what I did was through hard work and determination. If there's a kid that has a dream, that has something that they want to accomplish, hopefully they can learn something about how to do it based off what I did."

As a retired athlete, he now enjoys golf. Speaking about his leisure sport, Phelps added:

"Obviously, we want to be as good as we can like we were in our crafts. And you've people from, whether it's soccer, baseball, football, singers - all walks of life - just being able to be themselves and try to make some birdies."

He now spends most of his time trying to enhance his skills at the golf course.