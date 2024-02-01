Michael Phelps' wife Nicole reacts to swimming great delivering the game ball for Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs alongside son Boomer

Nicole Johnson recently reacted to the game-day ball delivery by her legendary swimmer husband, Michael Phelps, along with their eldest son, Boomer, at the Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs clash.

The Ravens went head-to-head with the Chiefs on January 29, 2024, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Spending his primary years training at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, Phelps has often shown his support for the Baltimore Ravens by frequently cheering on social media platforms. He also congratulated the team on earning the spot in the AFC Championships after defeating the Houston Texans earlier this year.

The retired swimmer shared a few pictures from the aforementioned game on social media with his fans. Phelps was seen having a few heartwarming moments with the former American football linebacker Ray Lewis, and Ravens’ head coach Ed Reed. Despite the Ravens' 10-17 loss to the Chiefs, Phelps stated that he and Boomer made lasting memories over the weekend.

"Not the outcome we wanted…. But this past weekend was filled with memories I’ll never forget !! #fathersontrip," Phelps wrote on Instagram.

Johnson shared the pictures of Phelps and Boomer delivering the game-day ball on her Instagram story, expressing her love by adding a heart.

Screenshot of Nicole Johnson's Instagram story.

Michael Phelps and Nicole welcomed Boomer on May 5, 2016, before the retired swimmer's last Olympic Games, where he won five gold medals and one silver medal.

"It’s like a puzzle piece we didn’t know was missing" - Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson on newborn baby boy

Michael Phelps celebrates with Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after finishing first in the final heat for the Men's 200 Meter Individual Medley during the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

On January 16, 2024, Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson were blessed with their newborn child, Nico Phelps. They are now parents to four sons - Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5; Maverick, 4; and Nico.

Overwhelmed with joy, Johnson recently shared an adorable picture of the kids showing their affection for their newborn baby brother Nico.

Johnson wrote on Instagram:

"2 weeks in as a family of 6 and we couldn’t be happier. Someone called Nico the family baby and it’s 100% true. The boys can’t get enough of their newest brother and want nothing more than to love on him, care for him (and mama) and just be near.

"I wasn’t sure what life would be like with a newbie and one more babe…. it’s like a puzzle piece we didn’t know was missing."