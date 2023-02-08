"More celebrity sellouts" - Michael Phelps continues to face flak as Pfizer releases new COVID vaccine ad

Michael Phelps is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, swimmers in the history of the sport. He has won numerous medals and set several world records. Phelps also has the distinction of winning the most number of medals in the history of the Olympics.

The GOAT Olympian has also been through his fair share of controversies, such as being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Some time back, Phelps announced his association with Pfizer, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. Due to this particular association, the legendary swimmer has come under extreme criticism from fans.

In a recent advertisement for Pfizer's COVID vaccine, Michael Phelps and a few others were featured. The video was posted on a Twitter account. The caption written along with it was:

"Michael Phelps claims COVID targets those with depression and pushes the mRNA death shot as the cure in Pfizer’s latest piece of propaganda."

In the advertisement, Phelps made a few controversial statements:

"I have depression. That's why you need to be ready. Other risk factors include heart disease or being inactive. "

In response to this ad, a Twitter user wrote:

"more celebrity sellouts"

Though the GOAT Olympian has a great reputation among his fans and the public audience, he has been under criticism for his association with Pfizer.

Stew Peters @realstewpeters Michael Phelps claims Covid targets those with depression and pushes the mRNA death shot as the cure in Pfizer's latest piece of propaganda.

Other reactions to Michael Phelps in the new Pfizer COVID vaccine ad

Several people tweeted their opinions about the new Pfizer advertisement. Some of the reactions are attached below.

One Twitter user wrote:

alexmejia @alicksmejia @realstewpeters they don't care.... it's just another paycheck to them... and a fat one, i'm sure....

Another said:

RickS9115🇺🇸1776 @RickS9115 @realstewpeters I thought that was bizarre when I first saw it!

More reactions on the micro-blogging site are given below:

Paul White @PaulWhi98837877 @realstewpeters It's hard to believe they're still pushing the clot shot at this point. 🙄

DMNewman @libradmn @realstewpeters These people have sold their soul for money

Cinnders @cinnders_cindy @realstewpeters These people will push any agenda for money

FM @Cois0077 @realstewpeters Do you think they believe the crap they re talking?

Eldon and Mary Mack @MackRunner @realstewpeters Phelps is right. Spouting off a couple of stupid lines and then getting paid a lot of money is a great cure for depression.

Truth Storm Part 2 @TruthStorm02 @realstewpeters Not to be mean but I don't know if Phelps is that intelligent. Or he says what they tell him to say because it pays well.

MR72 @maliarogers72 @realstewpeters I used to like Phelps. I guess he is a puppet as well with handlers. Who on the big screen is not a puppet? Not many I think.

Michael Phelps has faced excessive criticism from his followers and the common public for his association with the Pfizer pharma company. In recent times, serious doubts have been raised about the efficacy and the side-effects of the vaccine. Claims that this particular vaccine causes other serious ailments have been made.

With a serious debate going on over the Pfizer vaccine, Phelps appearing in its ad has caused a large section of people to become unhappy with him.

With the American public greatly divided on the issue of vaccines, taking any side was going to cause the 'Baltimore Bullet' to face severe criticism. His decision to lend his presence to the Pfizer ad has added another entry into the list of controversies the great swimmer has been involved in.

