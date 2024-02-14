"More of this" - Riley Gaines extends support to NCAA official who resigned in protest of policies that discriminate against female student-athletes

Riley Gaines has applauded NCAA official William Bock III, who was the former general counsel for the US Anti-Doping Agency, for resigning over the association's rules allowing men to compete as women in college sports.

Bock announced his resignation last Friday, stating in a letter that he has watched the NCAA double down on regressive policies that discriminate against female student-athletes.

He said:

"Although I may not have agreed with the wisdom of every rule in the NCAA rulebook, I believed the intent behind the NCAA's rules was competitive fairness and protection of equal opportunities for student-athletes."

Bock highlighted:

"This conviction has changed as I watched the NCAA double down on regressive policies which discriminate against female student-athletes."

Gaines, a vocal critic of transgender female athletes in women's sports, applauded the official's decision on X (formerly Twitter). She tweeted:

"NCAA official resigns in protest of transgender policies that 'discriminate against female student-athletes'"

"More of this"

Expand Tweet

In his resignation, Bock drew attention to the NCAA's three-phase participation policy, which allows transgender student-athletes to play in their desired sports. But there are conditions to be met, such as testosterone levels below the maximum allowable levels.

Riley Gaines' war against NCAA pro-transgender and anti-female athlete policy

Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, had accused the NCAA of forcing her and other athletes to share a locker room with Lia Thomas, who became the first transgender swimmer to win an NCAA Division I national championship, in 2022.

House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

She told reporters that the female swimmers were not forewarned beforehand about sharing a locker room with Lia.

"Of course, we competed against Thomas, we were not forewarned beforehand that we would be sharing a locker room with Lia. We did not give our consent. They did not ask for our consent."

Last month Gaines, 23, led a group of women calling on the NCAA to stop discriminating against female athletes. The 12x NCAA all-American swimmer handed a letter to association president Charlie Baker to review NCAA policies.

Gaines stated in the letter that "current NCAA policies have left female athletes hurt, traumatized, or excluded." She said:

"I can attest to the anger and frustration expressed by girls who have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to get to this moment only to have to compete in a farce. And I can attest to the fact that, around the country, female athletes who protested the inclusion of Lia Thomas in the women's division were threatened, intimidated, and emotionally blackmailed into silence and submission."