"No one is being banned from any sport, you misogynistic liar" - Riley Gaines hits back at magazine criticizing banning of transgender cyclists

Riley Gaines slammed dissenters who called out UCI's decision an insult to all women. Gaines clapped back at the contradictors when they criticized UCI for banning transgender athletes from competing in the women's category.

The UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), the governing body for cycling, recently put a ban on transgender female athletes who transitioned after male puberty, from competing in the women's category to provide equal and fair opportunities to all athletes.

The UCI has banned the participation of trans athletes from all cycling disciplines, including road cycling, mountain biking, BMX, cyclocross, track, indoor cycling, and para-cycling. Trans athletes are permitted to compete in the category named male/open, without any restrictions.

Gaines shot back at the Outside magazine when the latter posted:

"Banning trans women from competitive cycling is an insult to all women."

Gaines responded:

"No one is being banned from any sport, you misogynistic liar. Men compete with men. Women compete with women. Easy."

The UCI's decision came after American transgender cyclist, Austin Killips, won the North Carolina Race, the 131-mile Belgian Waffle Ride in Hendersonville, in June.

In 2020, the UCI rule allowed transgender athletes to compete in the women's category if they maintained a maximum plasma testosterone level of 5 nanomoles per liter for 12 months. It was later revised to 2.5 nanomoles per liter for 24 months in 2022.

Riley Gaines condemned transgender swimmers after they passed over from competing in the open category at the first meet of the 2023 Swimming World Cup in Berlin, Germany, from October 6-8.

The World Aquatics announced a new 'open category' for transgender swimmers to compete at the Swimming World Cup to provide fairness and equal access. The World Aquatics banned transgender swimmers from competing in the women's category in June 2022.

However, they had to cancel the open category after receiving zero entries from participants. The transgender swimmers showed their objection by omitting to compete in the open category, which was the 'pioneering pilot project'.

In an interview with Newsmax, Riley Gaines slammed trans athletes.

"Now they have opened a third category and to no one's surprise, no one swam in it. And I think that's really indicative of what the true motives here really are," said the former swimmer.