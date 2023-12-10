"No one believed for a second this was a woman" - Riley Gaines reacts to Manchester woman receiving prison sentence for sexual abuse of a child

Ex-NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines recently spoke out about Naomi O'Brien, a woman who was sentenced to nearly nine years of prison for sexual abuse against a child.

31-year old O'Brien was charged for "intentionally encouraging and assisting another to commit a sexual assault against a child, intentionally encouraging and assisting another to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child,'' according to the Greater Manchester Police.

She was prosecuted alongside Jonathan Walker, who was found guilty of sexually abusing a four-year-old boy. The investigation discovered a chat between O'Brien and Walker, where the former encouraged the latter to sexually abuse the victim on multiple occasions in March 2023.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Greater Manchester Police shared the news on their handle, writing:

"#JAILED | A man and a woman have been sentenced to a combined 16 years and 9 months in prison for their roles in the sexual abuse of a child. Naomi O’Brien, of Ashton-under-Lyne, received a total of 4 years and 3 months in prison."

Replying to the post, Riley Gaines said that she hoped that both O'Brien and Walker would be sentenced for life. She wrote:

"Thank God for community notes, although no one believed for a second this was a woman. They should be imprisoned for life at the very least. Sickening."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines stars in controversial Lady Ballers

Riley Gaines recently made a guest appearance in the DailyWire+ film Lady Ballers. The film, which has been labeled misogynistic and transphobic by some, features a controversial storyline.

The feature length comedy is centered around a high school coach encouraging his male students to identify themselves as trans women in order to compete in women's sports.

The trailer then goes on to show the "trans women" dominating various sports with minimal effort. In a bizarre part of the trailer, a character even identifies as "trans-age" in order to participate in a children's baseball league.

Riley Gaines makes an appearance as herself in the movie, and stars alongside writer/directorJeremy Boreing, and actors Daniel Considine and David Cone amongst others.

Gaines also brought up the movie at her testimony in congress regarding the proposed rule changes to Title IX, saying:

"I encourage everyone to watch it. And truthfully I think that's what's needed. Because what we're seeing again, what myself and my teammates and my competitors saw was a mockery, a mockery of women, and I believe it's time we mock the mockery through comedy," Gaines said.

Expand Tweet

"Because you're right, its funny, it's inherent to almost look at this and laugh, because it feels like satire, but watching that movie, which I watched, it didn't feel like satire, it felt like a documentary of what again myself and girls around the country continue to go through," she added.