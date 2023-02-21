Olympians Katie Ledecky, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Mikaela Shiffrin are nominees for the Laureus World Sports Awards

The Laureus World Sports Awards are awarded to honor individuals and teams from various sports for their achievements throughout the year. The award is presented through an awards ceremony. Olympic champions Katie Ledecky, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been nominated for this year's awards.

Spanish football star Alexia Putellas, Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, and Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fracer-Pryce are the other nominees for the Sportswoman of the Year award alongside Katie, Mikaela, and Sydney.

Last year was massive for Katie Ledecky as she emerged victorious in all of her events at the World Aquatics Championships. Apart from her victories at the World Swimming Championships, she set a new world record in the 800-meter freestyle (short course) and 1500-meter (freestyle) short course events during the FINA Swimming World Cup.

Mikaela Shiffrin didn't have a great 2022 Winter Olympics but made a stunning comeback and won her fourth World Cup overall title. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the 400-meter hurdles world record twice. Once during the 2022 USATF Championships in Eugene and the other during the 2022 World Championships.

Shelly-Ann Fracer-Pryce broke 10.70 seconds in 100-meter for a record seven times in a single year. She also won the world title. Iga Swiatek had the best year of her career in 2022. The Polish tennis player had a win loss ratio of 67-9 in 2022. This was also the most wins in a single season since Serena Williams in 2013.

Iga also recorded a 37-match winning streak in 2022, which is the longest in the 21st century. She was also the undisputed No.1 in women's tennis. Alexia Putellas led FC Barcelona to a perfect season in the Primera division and won her second Ballon d'Or.

Last year, the award was won by Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah after she won gold medals in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100-meter at the Tokyo Olympics. The six nominees for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award are listed below:

Alexia Putellas Iga Swiatek Katie Kedecky Mikaela Shiffrin Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

All the selected nominees will be looking forward to winning the award after having one of the greatest seasons of their careers.

How well did Katie Ledecky fare at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships?

On Laureus' official website, the nominees for this year's awards were announced. Speaking of Katie Ledecky, who was nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award, her performance at the World Aquatics Championships was also mentioned.

Katie Ledecky won gold medals in all of the events she competed in. She started the championship by winning a gold medal on the very first day of the championship. Katie won the 400-meter freestyle event with a championship record time of 3:58.15.

She emerged victorious in the 1500-meter freestyle by clocking a time of 15:30.15. Katie Ledecky was 14 seconds faster than the runner-up in the 1500-meter freestyle event. Ledecky and her teammates helped Team USA win the 4x200-meter freestyle event with a time of 7:41.45.

Katie Ledecky's final medal at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships came in the 800-meter freestyle event. She claimed the gold medal by clocking a time of 8:08.04. Overall, Ledecky won four gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes