"Only people who have to sue to be recognized as women are men" - Riley Gaines slams Lia Thomas on legal pursuit

Riley Gaines believed that the individuals who have to take legal action to be accepted as women are men. She gave this statement after Lia Thomas reportedly pursued a lawsuit against World Aquatics to overturn the ban on transgender athletes at elite-level swimming events. According to reports, Thomas also hoped to compete at the Paris Olympics trials.

Thomas has taken assistance from Carlos Sayao to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. Besides being the attorney of Thomas, Sayao represented Caster Semenya, a middle-distance runner, who battled the World Athletics as the organization tried to enforce regulations that needed her to lessen her natural hormone levels to participate.

Recently, Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where he talked about how Thomas has taken the legal route to be allowed to compete as a woman at the Olympics. He even addressed her as a man pretending to be a woman in his tweet.

Responding to this video of Travis, Riley Gaines, through another Tweet, said:

“The only people who have to sue to be recognized as women are men.”

This is not the first time Gaines has opened up about Thomas’ legal route on the social media platform. Earlier, she had involved herself in another tweet where she stated how a successful suit by Thomas could earn her a potential spot on the women’s Olympics squad. She wrote:

“Lia (Will) Thomas has reportedly taken legal action against World Aquatics for implementing guidelines that prevent him from competing in women's category. A successful suit would bid a potential spot on the women's Olympic team.”

Gaines rose to fame when she battled Thomas in the 2022 NCAA Championships. Since then, she has been a vocal supporter of women’s safety in sports and against the participation of transgender athletes in sports restricted to biological women.

Riley Gaines criticized the government’s inclusive teen pregnancy program for transgender boys

Riley Gaines arrived for a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill December 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Riley Gaines has condemned the United States Department of Health and Human Services program for allocating $700k towards an "inclusive teen pregnancy program for transgender boys".

She posted on her X handle, stating:

“Our government just hit a record high national debt of $34,000,000,000,000...and they're about to spend $700k on "inclusive teen pregnancy program for transgender boys. The United States is a global laughing stock.”

Earlier in the year, the U.S. Treasury announced that the national debt had surpassed the $34 trillion mark. In June 2023, Republican lawmakers and the White House agreed to temporarily lift the debt limit of $31.4 trillion. This was because the government had attained its maximum borrowing capacity and had to take measures to avoid a financial default.