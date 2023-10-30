Team USA maintained their dominance in the medal tally on Day 9 of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. They currently have 163 medals in their kitty, including 68 gold medals, 45 silver medals, and 50 bronze medals.

The 16-day event commenced on October 21, 2023, and will conclude on November 5, 2023. The U.S. squad secured medals in events including swimming, cycling, equestrian, and canoeing on Day 9 of the competition.

Team USA medal winners in swimming at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 9

Athletes compete in the open-water race

The American squad has bagged the most medals in swimming events at the 2023 Pan American Games, tallying 48 medals, including 21 gold, 17 silver, and 10 bronze medals. They won two gold medals on Day 9 of the event. Both medals came in the 10km open water category.

Brennan Gravely left behind Franco Cassini of Argentina to secure a gold medal in the men's category, finishing the race in 1:50.23.4. Ashley Twichell grabbed the gold medal in the women's category by leaving behind Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha and clocked 1:56.16.4.

Gold medalists:

Brennan Gravely - Men's 10km open water

Ashley Twichell - Women's 10km open water

Team USA medal winners in canoeing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 9

Gold medalist Joshua Joseph of Team United States poses on the podium for Canoe Slalom - Men's K1 at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Los Andes, Santiago, Chile

The American squad grabbed three gold medals and one bronze medal in the canoeing on the ninth day of the event.

Joshua Joseph clinched the gold medal in the men's K-1 category by leaving behind Brazil'e Pepe Goncalves. Zachary Lokken secured the top position in men's C-1 and Evy Leibfarth bagged a gold medal in the women's K-1.

Gold medalists:

Joshua Joseph - Men's K-1

Zachary Lokken - Men's C-1

Evy Leibfarth - Women's K-1

Bronze medalist:

Evy Leibfarth - Women's kayak cross EK-1

Team USA medal winners in equestrian at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 9

Caroline Pamucku secured a gold medal in the individual eventing in equestrian on Day 9. The USA squad, including Sydney Elliott, Liz Halliday, Sharon White, and Caroline Pamucku, secured a silver medal in team eventing.

Moreover, Laurens Stephen clinched a gold medal in the women's cycling road race.

The medal standing, leading nations, and other details of the 2023 Pan American Games can be found here.